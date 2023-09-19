Simple Beauty and Brows Adds Laser Hair Removal Featuring the Asclepion MeDioStar®, backed by Astanza

WEST JORDAN, Utah, Sept. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Simple Beauty and Brows , a renowned day-spa in West Jordan, Utah, has added a new service to its range of extensive offerings. The spa has now introduced long-lasting laser hair removal with the state-of-the-art Asclepion MeDioStar ® , backed by Astanza .



With the addition of the MeDioStar®, Simple Beauty and Brows is now able to provide its clients with the most efficient and comfortable hair removal treatments. The diode laser system is designed to work on all skin types and can be used on virtually any part of the body, making it an ideal choice for clients looking for a comprehensive hair removal solution.

Simple Beauty and Brows will be celebrating the addition of their newest service with a grand opening event on Saturday, September 30th. People can take a tour of the day-spa and enjoy free refreshments, giveaways, raffles, and discounts on all services booked, along with special intro rates for laser hair removal.

"We are thrilled to be able to offer our clients the latest in laser hair removal technology," said Melissa Hughes, owner of Simple Beauty and Brows. "The MeDioStar® is the only one of its kind in Utah and we are confident that every client will receive the best hair removal results."

Simple Beauty and Brows is committed to providing its clients with the latest and most advanced beauty treatments. The staff at Simple Beauty and Brows are highly trained and experienced in performing laser hair removal, ensuring that each client receives the best possible care. With the medical-grade MeDioStar® laser, clients need fewer laser removal sessions compared to other laser hair removal devices, ensuring an affordable and efficient experience overall.

“If you’re going to do hair removal, you’ve got to do it with the MeDioStar®. This laser is a game changer when it comes to the safest and best results,” says Bryce Fisher, Astanza Inside Sales and Account Manager. “We couldn’t be more excited to partner with Simple Beauty and Brows and see how they continue to grow.”

About Simple Beauty and Brows

Simple Beauty and Brows understands how frustrating and time-consuming it can be to achieve the perfect look, especially if you’re dealing with unwanted hair. The day-spa also highlights other women-owned businesses who offer hair services, nails, waxing, permanent jewelry, eyelash extensions, microblading eyebrows, and other aesthetic services. They aim to simplify your beauty routine by utilizing the best technology in the aesthetic industry. With their range of services and affordable pricing options, Simple Beauty and Brows is a go-to beauty destination for those in West Jordan and the Salt Lake City metropolitan area.

Reserve your complimentary consultation today by dialing (801) 910-9061 or by visiting their booking link . Stay updated on the latest news and promotions by following them on Instagram and Facebook . You can visit Simple Beauty and Brows at 9223 Redwood Road, West Jordan, Utah 84088.

About Astanza Laser

Astanza Laser is the provider of FDA-cleared, medical-grade laser devices for tattoo removal, hair removal, and other aesthetic laser procedures. Our powerful product line comprises the Trinity , Duality , Eternity TSR , MeDioStar ® , PicoStar ® , DermaBlate ® , and QuadroStarPro YELLOW laser machines. Astanza offers an unbeatable support system through The Astanza Experience , which consists of the Business Builder System, 3-Business Day Service Guarantee, and Lifetime Training and Clinical Support. This all-encompassing system guides laser businesses every step of the way, providing a complete range of training, service, marketing, and business support. Astanza is an award-winning company that has received several accolades from leading industry organizations, including MyFaceMyBody and Aesthetic Everything. They are also certified as a Great Place to Work ™ and ranked #49 on Fortune’s 2023 Best Places to Work in TexasTM and #49 on Fortune’s Best Workplaces in Health CareTM.