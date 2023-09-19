Credit Union Invests in Digital Inclusion with Bridgeline and accessiBe

WOBURN, Mass., Sept. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLIN), a leader in cloud-based marketing technology software, announced today that a top financial institution has expanded their license contract to include the Bridgeline Accessibility Packaged Solution powered by accessiBe.

With this additional 24-month license engagement, Bridgeline has expanded the credit union’s lifetime value, exceeding $1.1 million dollars over the course of this long-term partnership. The financial institution has leveraged Bridgeline’s Unbound platform to power their site, what they refer to as their “top performing branch.” They have selected Bridgeline’s Accessibility Packaged Solution powered by accessiBe after recognizing the need to ensure its website is accessible to all and compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA). With this new agreement, the institution will automate their compliance processes to not only appeal to a broader audience for a more inclusive experience, but to also minimize risks of litigation.

Ari Kahn, CEO of Bridgeline Digital, remarked, "Our partnership with accessiBe is a pivotal step in our quest for a more inclusive web. Through this tool, we not only expand our customers' reach but also bolster accessibility, ensuring equal opportunities and reducing compliance risks."



The incorporation of accessiBe further showcases Bridgeline's commitment to making the web more accessible and user-friendly. This partnership emphasizes the necessity of web accessibility in today's digital age and showcases Bridgeline's continuous efforts in enhancing its customer's digital experiences while prioritizing inclusivity.

About accessiBe

accessiBe is the market leader in web accessibility, providing an ecosystem of solutions for any business. accessiBe simplifies web accessibility, empowering businesses of all sizes to enhance their website accessibility for a wider audience while complying with global regulations.

For more information, visit www.accessibe.com.



About Bridgeline Digital

Bridgeline helps companies grow online revenue by increasing traffic, conversion rates, and average order value. To learn more, please visit www.bridgeline.com.



