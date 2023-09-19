Vincerx Pharma to Participate at the Cantor Fitzgerald Global Healthcare Conference 2023

PALO ALTO, Calif., Sept. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: VINC), a biopharmaceutical company aspiring to address the unmet medical needs of patients with cancer through paradigm-shifting therapeutics, today announced that Vincerx’s CEO Ahmed Hamdy, M.D. and the Management Team will participate in a panel presentation and one-on-one investor meetings at the Cantor Fitzgerald Global Healthcare Conference 2023, to be held in New York, NY, September 26-28, 2023.

Conference Presentation Details

Panel Date/Time:

Wednesday, September 27, 2023 at 9:10 a.m. ET Speaker: CEO Ahmed Hamdy, M.D. Investor Access: https://wsw.com/webcast/cantor19/vinc/2095632 1X1 meetings The Vincerx Management Team will be available for 1X1 meetings during the conference. Those interested in requesting a meeting should contact their Cantor Fitzgerald sales representative.



A copy of the Company corporate presentation is available here and a recording of the panel presentation can be accessed through the “Investor Calendar” section of the Vincerx website where it will be archived for 90 days.

About Vincerx Pharma, Inc.

Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (Vincerx) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to developing differentiated and novel therapies to address the unmet medical needs of patients with cancer. Vincerx has assembled a seasoned management team with a proven track record of successful oncology drug development, approvals, and value creation. The company’s diverse pipeline consists of the next-generation antibody conjugate, VIP943, in Phase 1; small molecule drug-conjugate, VIP236, in Phase 1; preclinical antibody drug conjugate, VIP924; CDK9 inhibitor, enitociclib, currently in an NIH-sponsored Phase 1; and its next-generation modular bioconjugation platform.

Vincerx is based in Palo Alto, California, and has a research facility in Monheim, Germany. For more information, please visit www.vincerx.com.

