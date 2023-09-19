House Numbers Acquires OurFamilyPlace.com, One of the Most Established Websites for Homeowner Financial Education, to Empower More Homeowners to Gain Financial Independence

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- House Numbers , a San Francisco-based startup and AI-enabled home wealth management platform, has acquired one of the longest-standing homeownership websites, OurFamilyPlace.com , the company announced today.



Our Family Place has served readers since its inception in December 1998, providing valuable information about homeownership to millions of U.S. homebuyers and homeowners. Over the years it has changed hands, but its current owner, Scott Teesdale, rebuilt the site with the intention of helping fellow Millennials avoid the frustration he felt when he was first looking to purchase his home. His goal was simple: empower homebuyers and owners with financial knowledge about their home.

“I remember how confused I was when I bought my home, especially with regards to my mortgage,” Teesdale said. “Should I get a fixed or variable rate loan? Should I max out my affordability? There are just too many questions and too much misinformation right now on the internet about homeownership. Now that I’m a homeowner, I have even more questions — how do I build my home equity faster? How can I leverage my equity to increase my home’s value? I’m excited to see Our Family Place find a residence with House Numbers to continue helping answer questions like these.”

Acquiring the site provides House Numbers with a valuable opportunity to serve more people with an increased web presence and to expand its base in educating homeowners. A pioneer in home wealth management, House Numbers helps homeowners see a holistic financial picture of their home, build equity and save money to foster multi-generational wealth.

With more than 90 million owner-occupied homes in the U.S. and over $30 trillion in cumulative home equity, the financial opportunities available to homeowners have exploded, including home equity products, mortgage refinancing, short-term rentals, home insurance and more.

“We believe that homeowner education around the smart use of equity is a critical component of the homeownership lifecycle and is intrinsically tied to the American dream,” said Benjamin Hoffman, co-founder and CMO of House Numbers. “We were interested in acquiring Our Family Place because it is an opportunity to provide more homeowners with knowledge about their home equity so they can continue to make better financial decisions.”

In recent years, accessing home equity has become a complex, multi-faceted process that requires careful consideration and planning. From calculating your home equity, to choosing the best lender, or wading through dozens of financial products, getting cash from your home is not always a straightforward process. Each home equity product comes with its own eligibility requirements, interest rates, fees and repayment terms to be carefully considered against other financial goals and capabilities. Additional complexities include undergoing credit checks, property appraisals and enduring potentially lengthy approval processes. House Numbers conducts automated research for homeowners to present the best, personalized option for them.

“With limited housing inventory, rising home prices, rising interest rates, inflation and historically poor home affordability, there has never been a more crucial time for homeowners to optimize their largest and most important asset,” said Jeff Levinsohn, co-founder and CEO of House Numbers. “We are excited to work with Scott on the transfer of Our Family Place to our platform and to provide more resources to help homeowners gain financial independence.”

About House Numbers

House Numbers is the pioneer in Home Wealth Management. We help homeowners gain financial independence by understanding and optimizing their largest asset – their home. There are over 90 million owner-occupied homes in the US, with over $30 trillion dollars in cumulative home equity. At the same time, the financial opportunities available to homeowners have exploded, including home equity products, mortgage refinancing, short term rentals, accessory dwelling units (ADUs), home insurance, solar, electrification, and minimizing taxes. The landscape is too dynamic, complex and important for the average homeowner to navigate themselves. At House Numbers, we leverage the latest technology, personal financial information, stated owner-specific goals and market data to provide highly personalized, actionable opportunities that help homeowners access products that will help improve their financial health. For more information visit https://housenumbers.io .

About Our Family Place

Our Family Place was created for those who are looking to buy a home with no prior education or experience. Most Millennials look to the internet to learn more, but there is a wealth of misinformation, inaccuracies, and inadequacies. The goal is simple: Write to help other Millennials navigate the complex world of mortgages & financing, and home buying & selling. OurFamilyPlace.com seeks to help educate other Millennials and provide them with the specific information available to make one of the biggest purchases of their lives. For more information, visit https://ourfamilyplace.com/



