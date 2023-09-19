History in the Making: DemandScience Named to the Inc. 5000 List of the Fastest-Growing Private Companies for 10th Consecutive Year

B2B demand generation company is one of the rare companies in history to make the Inc. 5000 ten times

DANVERS, MA, Sept. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DemandScience, a leading AI-powered B2B demand generation company that accelerates sales pipeline growth for marketing and sales organizations across the globe, today announced the company has been named to the Inc. 5000 for 10th consecutive year. DemandScience is only the 143rd company in history to make the premier list of the fastest-growing private companies in America ten times.

“When we founded DemandScience in 2012, we knew B2B companies were ready for a fresh approach that brought marketing and science together to tackle their complex demand gen problems. Two years later we made the Inc. 5000 as one of the fastest-growing companies in the market and the world – and we haven’t looked back. And now, as pioneers in integrating AI into the demand generation industry, our success will help us revolutionize and lead the charge,” said Barry Harrigan, co-founder of DemandScience.

With a three-year revenue growth of 214% DemandScience is ranked #2,546 on this year’s list. The Inc. 5000 class of 2023 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and a tight labor market. In all, this year’s Inc. 5000 companies have added 1,187,266 jobs to the economy over the past three years.

“DemandScience is in rare territory, and we have two groups to thank for our historic success – our customers and our team members,” said Peter Cannone, Chair and CEO of DemandScience. “We are a trusted partner for more than 1,500 global B2B companies, working collaboratively to help solve their demand generation challenges and help them exceed their business goals. Their success has fueled our growth and our ability to develop differentiated and innovative solutions for pipeline growth, accurate B2B data, data protection, intelligence, and insights.”

“We also have an incredibly talented team around the world that provides B2B marketing and sales organizations with solutions that deliver the ROI our customers need, the results they want, and the experiences they deserve. Every member of our team has been part of this remarkable achievement. Their collaborative spirit, innovative thinking, and deep commitment to excellence is also driving DemandScience’s future and our work to harness the full power of AI to benefit our customers,” added Cannone.

DemandScience has also won numerous awards for its commitment to work-life balance, including being Great Place To Work Certified in 2023 and 2022, earning a #5 ranking on Fortune Magazine’s Best Workplaces in Advertising & Marketing™ last fall, and being named a Best Place to Work by the Boston Business Journal.

“Being simultaneously recognized for our business success as a ten-time member of the Inc. 5000 and as a great place to work is welcome validation of our industry leadership, and of DemandScience’s commitment to accelerating and simplifying pipeline growth and revenue for the largest global enterprise organizations through our innovative AI-powered demand generation solutions,” explained Harrigan.

Watch this video interview with CEO Pete Cannone to learn more about DemandScience’s focus on AI.

About DemandScience

DemandScience is the premier AI-powered B2B demand generation company accelerating pipeline growth. The DemandScience intelligence platform empowers global B2B organizations to swiftly identify the right prospects and target in-market buyers with precision. By combining groundbreaking technologies and AI innovation, the company ensures timely delivery of accurate data, intelligence, and signals, adding value to the buyer’s journey from initial engagement to conversion. Founded in 2012, DemandScience provides 1,500 global customers with superior solutions, data, and leads. With operations in 7 countries and a robust team of 600+ employees, DemandScience is certified as a Great Place To Work, was named #5 on Fortune Magazine’s list of the Best Workplaces in Advertising & Marketing last fall, and is one of only 143 companies in history to be named to the Inc. 5000 for 10 consecutive years. For further insights on why DemandScience stands at the forefront of transformative demand generation, visit demandscience.com and connect on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, and Instagram.

More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000

Methodology

Companies on the 2023 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2019 to 2022. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2019. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2022. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2019 is $100,000; the minimum for 2022 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places.

About Inc.

Inc. Business Media is the leading multimedia brand for entrepreneurs. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Inc.’s award-winning work reaches more than 50 million people across a variety of channels, including events, print, digital, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The recognition that comes with inclusion on this and other prestigious Inc. lists, such as Female Founders and Power Partners, gives the founders of top businesses the opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

Derek Beckwith DemandScience +1 617-331-3567 derek.beckwith@demandscience.com