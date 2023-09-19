Submit Release
AutoZone 4th Quarter Domestic Same Store Sales Increase 1.7%; 4th Quarter EPS Increases to $46.46; Annual Sales of $17.5 Billion

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Sept. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE: AZO) today reported net sales of $5.7 billion for its fourth quarter (16 weeks) ended August 26, 2023, an increase of 6.4% from the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022 (16 weeks). Same store sales, or sales for our domestic and international stores open at least one year, are as follows:

      Constant Currency       Constant Currency
  16 Weeks   16 Weeks*   52 Weeks   52 Weeks*
               
Domestic 1.7%   1.7%   3.4%   3.4%
International 34.1%   14.9%   29.3%   17.5%
Total Company 4.5%   2.8%   5.6%   4.6%
* Excludes impacts from fluctuations of foreign exchange rates.

For the quarter, gross profit, as a percentage of sales, was 52.7%, an increase of 118 basis points versus the prior year. The increase in gross margin was impacted by an 81 basis point ($45 million net) non-cash LIFO benefit, with the remaining leverage primarily from merchandise margins. Operating expenses, as a percentage of sales, were 31.2% versus last year at 30.9%.

Operating profit increased 10.8% to $1.2 billion. Net income for the quarter increased 6.8% over the same period last year to $864.8 million, while diluted earnings per share increased 14.7% to $46.46 from $40.51 in the year-ago quarter.

For the fiscal year ended August 26, 2023, sales were $17.5 billion, an increase of 7.4% from the prior year. Gross profit, as a percentage of sales, was 52.0% versus 52.1%. The decrease in gross margin was impacted by a 16 basis point ($29 million net) non-cash net LIFO charge. Operating expenses, as a percentage of sales, were 32.1% versus 32.0%. For fiscal 2023, net income increased 4.1% to $2.5 billion and diluted earnings per share increased 12.9% to $132.36 from $117.19.

Under its share repurchase program, AutoZone repurchased 403 thousand shares of its common stock during the fourth quarter, at an average price per share of $2,502, for a total investment of $1.0 billion. For the fiscal year, the Company repurchased 1.5 million shares of its common stock, at an average price of $2,443, for a total investment of $3.7 billion. Excise tax on shares repurchased, assessed at one percent of the fair market value of net shares repurchased, was $9.7 million for the fourth quarter and $23.7 million for the fiscal year. Since the inception of the share repurchase program, the Company has repurchased a total of 154 million shares of its common stock, at an average price of $219, for a total investment of $33.8 billion. At year end, the Company had $1.8 billion remaining under its current share repurchase authorization.

The Company’s inventory increased 2.2% over the same period last year driven by new store growth. Net inventory, defined as merchandise inventories less accounts payable, on a per store basis, was negative $201 thousand versus negative $240 thousand last year and negative $215 thousand last quarter.

“I would like to congratulate and thank our entire organization for the solid performance they delivered in our fourth quarter and fiscal year. Our customer service and trustworthy advice are what continue to differentiate us across the industry, and our AutoZoners’ commitment to delivering exceptional service has allowed us to continue to deliver strong financial results. While we started this quarter slowly, we saw improvements in the back half of our quarter. Despite lower than expected growth in domestic Commercial, we believe that the initiatives we have in place and are implementing will drive stronger growth in fiscal 2024. Additionally, we continued to be pleased with our International stores’ performance and we are excited about future growth prospects across both Mexico and Brazil. While we turn our focus to performance in the new fiscal year, we will remain committed to prudently investing capital in our business, and we will be steadfast in our long-term, disciplined approach to increasing operating earnings and cash flows while utilizing our balance sheet effectively,” said Bill Rhodes, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer.

During the quarter ended August 26, 2023, AutoZone opened 53 new stores and closed one in the U.S., and 27 new stores in Mexico and 17 in Brazil for a total of 96 net new stores. For the year, the Company opened 197 net new stores. As of August 26, 2023, the Company had 6,300 stores in the U.S., 740 in Mexico and 100 in Brazil for a total store count of 7,140.

AutoZone is the leading retailer and distributor of automotive replacement parts and accessories in the Americas. Each store carries an extensive product line for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans and light duty trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. The majority of stores have a commercial sales program that provides commercial credit and prompt delivery of parts and other products to local, regional and national repair garages, dealers, service stations, fleet owners and other accounts. AutoZone also sells automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories and non-automotive products through www.autozone.com, and our commercial customers can make purchases through www.autozonepro.com. Additionally, we sell the ALLDATA brand of automotive diagnostic, repair, collision and shop management software through www.alldata.com. We also provide product information on our Duralast branded products through www.duralastparts.com. AutoZone does not derive revenue from automotive repair or installation services.

AutoZone will host a conference call this morning, Tuesday, September 19, 2023, beginning at 10:00 a.m. (ET) to discuss its fourth quarter results. This call is being web cast and can be accessed, along with supporting slides, at AutoZone’s website at www.autozone.com and clicking on Investor Relations. Investors may also listen to the call by dialing (888) 506-0062, passcode AUTOZONE. In addition, a telephone replay will be available by dialing (877) 481-4010, replay passcode 48676 through October 3, 2023.

This release includes certain financial information not derived in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). These non-GAAP measures include adjustments to reflect return on invested capital, adjusted debt and adjusted debt to EBITDAR. The Company believes that the presentation of these non-GAAP measures provides information that is useful to investors as it indicates more clearly the Company’s comparative year-to-year operating results, but this information should not be considered a substitute for any measures derived in accordance with GAAP. Management targets the Company’s capital structure in order to maintain its investment grade credit ratings. The Company believes this is important information for the management of its debt levels and share repurchases. We have included a reconciliation of this additional information to the most comparable GAAP measures in the accompanying reconciliation tables.

Certain statements contained herein constitute forward-looking statements that are subject to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements typically use words such as “believe,” “anticipate,” “should,” “intend,” “plan,” “will,” “expect,” “estimate,” “project,” “positioned,” “strategy,” “seek,” “may,” “could” and similar expressions. These are based on assumptions and assessments made by our management in light of experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors that we believe to be appropriate. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including without limitation: product demand, due to changes in fuel prices, miles driven or otherwise; energy prices; weather, including extreme temperatures, natural disasters and general weather conditions; competition; credit market conditions; cash flows; access to available and feasible financing on favorable terms; future stock repurchases; the impact of recessionary conditions; consumer debt levels; changes in laws or regulations; risks associated with self-insurance; war and the prospect of war, including terrorist activity; the impact of public health issues; inflation, including wage inflation; the ability to hire, train and retain qualified employees; construction delays; failure or interruption of our information technology systems; issues relating to the confidentiality, integrity or availability of information, including due to cyber-attacks; historic growth rate sustainability; downgrade of our credit ratings; damage to our reputation; challenges associated with doing business in and expanding into international markets; origin and raw material costs of suppliers; inventory availability; disruption in our supply chain; impact of tariffs; impact of new accounting standards; our ability to execute our growth initiatives; and other business interruptions. Certain of these risks and uncertainties are discussed in more detail in the “Risk Factors” section contained in Item 1A under Part 1 of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended August 27, 2022, and Part II, Item 1A, of our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended November 19, 2022. These Risk Factors should be read carefully. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results, developments and business decisions may differ from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Events described above and in the “Risk Factors” could materially and adversely affect our business. However, it should be understood that it is not possible to identify or predict all such risks and other factors that could affect these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made. Except as required by applicable law, we undertake no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contact Information:
Financial: Brian Campbell at (901) 495-7005, brian.campbell@autozone.com
Media: David McKinney at (901) 495-7951, david.mckinney@autozone.com

 
AutoZone's 4th Quarter Highlights - Fiscal 2023
         
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations    
4th Quarter, FY2023        
(in thousands, except per share data)        
    GAAP Results
    16 Weeks Ended   16 Weeks Ended
    August 26, 2023   August 27, 2022
         
Net sales   $ 5,690,618     $ 5,348,355  
Cost of sales     2,690,947       2,592,505  
Gross profit     2,999,671       2,755,850  
Operating, SG&A expenses     1,777,175       1,652,036  
Operating profit (EBIT)     1,222,496       1,103,814  
Interest expense, net     108,727       63,995  
Income before taxes     1,113,769       1,039,819  
Income tax expense     248,928       229,777  
Net income   $ 864,841     $ 810,042  
Net income per share:        
Basic   $ 47.83     $ 41.81  
Diluted   $ 46.46     $ 40.51  
Weighted average shares outstanding:        
Basic     18,080       19,373  
Diluted     18,613       19,996  
         
Fiscal Year 2023        
(in thousands, except per share data)        
    GAAP Results
    52 Weeks Ended   52 Weeks Ended
    August 26, 2023   August 27, 2022
         
Net sales   $ 17,457,209     $ 16,252,230  
Cost of sales     8,386,787       7,779,580  
Gross profit     9,070,422       8,472,650  
Operating, SG&A expenses     5,596,436       5,201,921  
Operating profit (EBIT)     3,473,986       3,270,729  
Interest expense, net     306,372       191,638  
Income before taxes     3,167,614       3,079,091  
Income tax expense     639,188       649,487  
Net income   $ 2,528,426     $ 2,429,604  
Net income per share:        
Basic   $ 136.60     $ 120.83  
Diluted   $ 132.36     $ 117.19  
Weighted average shares outstanding:        
Basic     18,510       20,107  
Diluted     19,103       20,733  
         
Selected Balance Sheet Information        
(in thousands)        
    August 26, 2023   August 27, 2022
         
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 277,054     $ 264,380  
Merchandise inventories     5,764,143       5,638,004  
Current assets     6,779,426       6,627,984  
Property and equipment, net     5,596,548       5,170,419  
Operating lease right-of-use assets     2,998,097       2,918,817  
Total assets     15,985,878       15,275,043  
Accounts payable     7,201,281       7,301,347  
Current liabilities     8,511,856       8,588,393  
Operating lease liabilities, less current portion     2,917,046       2,837,973  
Total debt     7,668,549       6,122,092  
Stockholders' deficit     (4,349,894 )     (3,538,913 )
Working capital     (1,732,430 )     (1,960,409 )
         


AutoZone's 4th Quarter Highlights - Fiscal 2023          
                   
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations              
                   
Adjusted Debt / EBITDAR                  
(in thousands, except adjusted debt to EBITDAR ratio)                  
    52 Weeks Ended          
    August 26, 2023   August 27, 2022          
Net income   $ 2,528,426     $ 2,429,604            
Add: Interest expense     306,372       191,638            
Income tax expense     639,188       649,487            
EBIT     3,473,986       3,270,729            
                   
Add: Depreciation and amortization     497,577       442,223            
Rent expense(1)     406,398       373,278            
Share-based expense     93,087       70,612            
EBITDAR   $ 4,471,048     $ 4,156,842            
                   
Debt   $ 7,668,549     $ 6,122,092            
Financing lease liabilities     287,618       310,305            
Add: Rent x 6(1)     2,438,388       2,239,668            
Adjusted debt   $ 10,394,555     $ 8,672,065            
                   
Adjusted debt to EBITDAR     2.3       2.1            
                   
Adjusted Return on Invested Capital (ROIC)                  
(in thousands, except ROIC)                  
    52 Weeks Ended          
    August 26, 2023   August 27, 2022          
Net income   $ 2,528,426     $ 2,429,604            
Adjustments:                  
Interest expense     306,372       191,638            
Rent expense(1)     406,398       373,278            
Tax effect(2)     (143,980 )     (119,197 )          
Adjusted after-tax return   $ 3,097,216     $ 2,875,323            
                   
Average debt(3)   $ 6,900,354     $ 5,712,301            
Average stockholders' deficit(3)     (4,042,495 )     (2,797,181 )          
Add: Rent x 6(1)     2,438,388       2,239,668            
Average financing lease liabilities(3)     296,599       284,453            
Invested capital   $ 5,592,846     $ 5,439,241            
                   
Adjusted After-Tax ROIC     55.4 %     52.9 %          
                   
(1) The table below outlines the calculation of rent expense and reconciles rent expense to total lease cost, per ASC 842, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, for the 52 weeks ended August 26, 2023 and August 27, 2022, respectively
 		         
                   
    52 Weeks Ended          
(in thousands)   August 26, 2023   August 27, 2022          
Total lease cost, per ASC 842   $ 524,283     $ 470,563            
Less: Financing lease interest and amortization     (86,521 )     (69,564 )          
Less: Variable operating lease components, related to insurance and common area maintenance     (31,364 )     (27,721 )              
Rent expense   $ 406,398     $ 373,278            
                       
(2) Effective tax rate for fiscal 2023 and 2022 was 20.2% and 21.1%, respectively          
(3)All averages are computed based on trailing five quarter balances          
                   
Other Selected Financial Information                  
(in thousands)                  
    August 26, 2023   August 27, 2022          
Cumulative share repurchases ($ since fiscal 1998)   $ 33,815,711     $ 30,092,422            
Remaining share repurchase authorization ($)     1,834,289       1,057,578            
                   
Cumulative share repurchases (shares since fiscal 1998)     154,032       152,508            
                   
Shares outstanding, end of quarter     17,857       19,126            
                   
    16 Weeks Ended   16 Weeks Ended   52 Weeks Ended   52 Weeks Ended  
    August 26, 2023   August 27, 2022   August 26, 2023   August 27, 2022  
                   
Depreciation and amortization   $ 158,490     $ 140,858     $ 497,577     $ 442,223    
                   
Cash flow from operations     1,068,012       1,228,021       2,940,788       3,211,135    
                   
Capital spending     366,216       303,041       796,657       672,391    
                   


AutoZone's 4th Quarter Highlights - Fiscal 2023          
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations              
Selected Operating Highlights                  
                                   
Store Count & Square Footage                  
                   
    16 Weeks Ended   16 Weeks Ended   52 Weeks Ended   52 Weeks Ended  
    August 26, 2023   August 27, 2022   August 26, 2023   August 27, 2022  
Domestic:                  
Beginning stores     6,248       6,115       6,168       6,051    
Stores opened     53       53       133       118    
Stores closed     (1 )     -       (1 )     (1 )  
Ending domestic stores     6,300       6,168       6,300       6,168    
                   
Relocated stores     7       5       12       13    
                   
Stores with commercial programs     5,682       5,342       5,682       5,342    
                   
Square footage (in thousands)     41,635       40,653       41,635       40,653    
                   
Mexico:                  
Beginning stores     713       673       703       664    
Stores opened     27       30       37       39    
Ending Mexico stores     740       703       740       703    
                   
Brazil:                  
Beginning stores     83       58       72       52    
Stores opened     17       14       28       20    
Ending Brazil stores     100       72       100       72    
                   
Total     7,140       6,943       7,140       6,943    
                   
Total Company stores opened, net     96       97       197       176    
                   
Square footage (in thousands)     47,899       46,435       47,899       46,435    
Square footage per store     6,709       6,688       6,709       6,688    
                   
Sales Statistics                  
($ in thousands, except sales per average square foot)                  
    16 Weeks Ended   16 Weeks Ended   52 Weeks Ended   52 Weeks Ended  
Total AutoZone Stores (Domestic, Mexico and Brazil) August 26, 2023   August 27, 2022   August 26, 2023   August 27, 2022  
Sales per average store   $ 788     $ 762     $ 2,435     $ 2,329    
Sales per average square foot   $ 118     $ 114     $ 363     $ 349    
                   
Auto Parts (Domestic, Mexico and Brazil)                  
Total auto parts sales   $ 5,589,429     $ 5,256,176     $ 17,145,137     $ 15,963,196    
% Increase vs. LY     6.3 %     8.8 %     7.4 %     11.0 %  
                   
Domestic Commercial                  
Total domestic commercial sales   $ 1,499,040     $ 1,442,313     $ 4,598,456     $ 4,230,414    
% Increase vs. LY     3.9 %     22.0 %     8.7 %     26.5 %  
                   
Average sales per program per week   $ 16.7     $ 17.0     $ 16.0     $ 15.5    
% Increase vs. LY     (1.8 %)     18.1 %     3.2 %     23.0 %  
                   
All Other, including ALLDATA                  
All other sales   $ 101,189     $ 92,179     $ 312,072     $ 289,034    
% Increase vs. LY     9.8 %     10.6 %     8.0 %     16.6 %  
           
    16 Weeks Ended   16 Weeks Ended   52 Weeks Ended   52 Weeks Ended  
Same store sales (4)   August 26, 2023   August 27, 2022   August 26, 2023   August 27, 2022  
Domestic     1.7 %     6.2 %     3.4 %     8.4 %  
International     34.1 %     18.0 %     29.3 %     19.1 %  
Total Company     4.5 %     7.1 %     5.6 %     9.2 %  
                   
International - Constant Currency     14.9 %     19.0 %     17.5 %     19.2 %  
Total Company - Constant Currency     2.8 %     7.2 %     4.6 %     9.2 %  
                   
(4) Same store sales are based on sales for all stores open at least one year. Constant Currency same store sales exclude the impact of fluctuations of foreign currency exchange rates by converting both the current year and prior year international results at the prior year foreign currency exchange rate.  
                   
                   
Inventory Statistics (Total Stores)                  
    as of   as of          
    August 26, 2023   August 27, 2022          
Accounts payable/inventory     124.9 %     129.5 %          
                   
($ in thousands)                  
Inventory   $ 5,764,143     $ 5,638,004            
Inventory per store     807       812            
Net inventory (net of payables)     (1,437,138 )     (1,663,343 )          
Net inventory/per store     (201 )     (240 )          
                   
    Trailing 5 Quarters          
    August 26, 2023   August 27, 2022          
Inventory turns     1.5  x     1.5  x          

 


