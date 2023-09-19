Janet Leung Takes the Helm of PCBB Advisory Services Division

Empowering Community Financial Institutions with Robust Profitability and Risk Management Strategies

WALNUT CREEK, Calif., Sept. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PCBB is proud to announce the promotion of Janet Leung to lead the Advisory Services division. Janet has a reputation for unparalleled expertise in profitability and risk management, and possesses a depth of knowledge that aligns seamlessly with PCBB’s commitment to excellence.



With her 15 years of experience at PCBB, Janet Leung is the ideal leader for the Advisory Services division, which will encompass a team of knowledgeable advisors, operations staff and product experts. Her expertise spans across GAAP, bank and relationship profitability, credit analysis, stress testing, loss allowance, and capital planning — making her an invaluable asset.

The Advisory Services division is a cornerstone of PCBB and an integral part of PCBB’s business. Janet will herald a new era of innovation and expansion, as we seek to amplify the value we provide to our clients today and into the future. Our current offerings, which encompass risk mitigation, profitability enhancement, and compliance solutions, have garnered widespread acclaim for their effectiveness. We are looking to offer more valuable services based on our customers’ future needs.

“I am excited to take on this new role and lead the Advisory Services division,” said Janet Leung. “The vision for the Advisory Services division is focused on providing knowledge and tools that empower financial institutions to better manage risk and maximize profitability. We aim to not only preserve and enhance our current fundamental services, but continue to anticipate and meet our clients' evolving needs.”

PCBB's culture of innovation and continuous improvement translates into continuously enhancing the customer experience and looking to add new features and functionality that deliver value to our customers. We expect Advisory Services to be a growing part of PCBB as our customers rely on us for access to knowledgeable advisors and insights to make informed decisions. We are looking to expand our offerings and provide more value to our customers.

"Janet's extensive knowledge and outstanding reputation in the industry make her the ideal leader to guide our Advisory Services division into a promising future. PCBB is enthusiastic about the opportunities to elevate the division to new heights and is dedicated to continuing our tradition of excellence in serving our valued clients," said Curt Hecker, CEO of PCBB.

