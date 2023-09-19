Author of Award-Winning Memoir Writes Second Book About the Power of Human Connection and Forging Meaningful Relationships — Even With Strangers

A New Memoir From Palmetto Publishing

Charleston, SC, Sept. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Do you believe our lives are shaped by the people we meet?

In Irene Sardanis’s mind, connection is the key to building a better understanding of our world and cultivating a fuller life.

Following her award-winning first memoir Out of the Bronx, Irene is back with another thought-provoking look into her past — capturing the importance of connection and illustrating how strangers can hold the key to coming to a better place inside your own mind.

Growing up with an alcoholic father and a severely depressed mother, Irene was deprived of love and connection from an early age. However, after several years of therapy unwound the starved web of ropes in her stomach, she realized that she could accept the responsibility of filling the hole her parents left by forging meaningful connections herself.

Irene discusses in this new memoir how she’s been able to establish connections in unpredictable ways wherever she goes. For the introverts, the world travelers, and those seeking fulfilling connections, Irene’s book provides tips on how to build vibrant relationships with every day and out-of-the-blue strangers.

Connections: The Power of Connecting With Strangers is available for purchase online at Amazon.com and Barnes and Noble.com. For more information about the author, please visit any of her social media platforms

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/irene.sardanis

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/irene-sardanis-189729a/

About the Author:

Irene Sardanis, PhD, is a retired psychologist from New York. Her memoir, Out of the Bronx, A Memoir, received three awards for best inspirational book 2020/2021. Her work has been published in several anthologies, including The Magic of Memoir edited by Linda Joy Myers, PhD, and Brooke Warner. Irene currently resides in Oakland, California, with her wonderful husband.

