New In True Crime Books: Follow The True Story of One Mother’s Quest to Erase an Abuser’s Name from Her Family.

Charleston, SC, Sept. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- What would you do to protect your child?

For one mother, she’s pursuing justice relentlessly to grant her son and his cousins the closure they deserve after they endured years of shocking sexual assaults at the hands of a family member.

“This is a story about breaking through generations of trauma by exposing sexual abuse,” says Erin. “[My] brave child speaks their truth, forever changing [our] family for the better.”

In 2021, Erin’s son came to her and exposed a secret he’d kept buried for a long time: a close family member had been sexually abusing him for months. Soon, more cousins came forward to admit the same — or longer — histories of assault.

Faced with backlash and enabling from certain family members, a rigid justice system seemingly built for criminals, not victims, and her own complicated emotions surrounding the situation, walk with Erin as she spearheads the plight of her family. Featuring heartbreaking accounts of abuse and lighthearted family moments, Rotten Fruit Is Falling Down exposes how generational trauma can warp a family.

Rotten Fruit Is Falling Down: Because I Shake the Tree is available for purchase online at Amazon.com and Barnes and Noble.com. For more information about the author, please visit any of her social media platforms

Facebook: Roten Fruit

TikTok: @rottenfruit22

Instagram: @rottenfruit22

About the Author:

Erin Arvizu is an accountant turned advocate, driven by a fierce love for her family and an unwavering commitment to justice. When her child bravely revealed a dark secret in 2021, writing became Erin’s lifeline, providing solace and a platform to expose the flaws of a broken justice system. Standing at 4'11" tall, she defies expectations with her resolute voice and unyielding spirit. Self-employed as the Tax Duchess, she provides tax, bookkeeping, and payroll services to salon businesses and individuals while fearlessly fighting for what's right and inspiring others to never give up in the face of adversity.

