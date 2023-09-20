MIND 24-7 Launches Social Media Campaign for Suicide Awareness
September marks the start of Suicide Prevention Month.PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- MIND 24-7, a leading provider in urgent mental health care, is proud to partner with Inspired Media 360 to launch a social media campaign aimed at saving lives.
Through Suicide Awareness month, the MIND 24-7 social media accounts will provide insight into the complex situation of ending a life. Their content will feature prevention tips, statistics, words of encouragement, resources, and insight dedicated to preventing self-harm.
The platforms will feature MIND 24-7 CEO Jeff Spight, Senior VP of Marketing & Communications Jessica Dixon, Chief Compliance Officer Angela Pon, and famed iHeartMedia radio host and mental health advocate, Tino Cochino.
“People don’t schedule their mental health crisis. They happen at any time, at any point, and we just have to be available. If it’s Friday night at 9:30, if it’s the day before Thanksgiving, and even if it’s Christmas morning, we need to be there. For MIND-24-7, the conversation has always been around access. Any day, any time, no matter what’s going on. I used to receive a lot of questions, like: ‘Are you really going to do this? Is this really possible? Will you really be open with clinicians, therapists, nurses, and psychiatrists?’ The answer is always, yes. We will be there every day, 24 hours a day,” says MIND 24-7 CEO Jeff Spight.
As a mental health clinic, MIND 24-7 is dedicated to reaching people where they are to provide mental health care in minutes.
About The Company:
MIND 24-7 is fundamentally changing the landscape of accessible behavioral health by offering walk-in urgent mental health and substance abuse services such as Express Care, Crisis Care, and Progressions (individual and group counseling). MIND 24-7 fills the gap for those seeking help by being available right when they need it — 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. Using innovations in value-based care models to improve and expand access to care, MIND 24-7 not only enhances quality patient care, but reduces pressure on the system, reducing costly emergency room visits, inpatient treatment, and readmissions for crisis care.
