Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Market to Hit Sales of US$ 2,103.2 Billion By 2031 | Astute Analytica
CHICAGO, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The global 𝐩𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐜𝐞𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐮𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 revenue was 𝐔𝐒$ 𝟕𝟖𝟓.𝟖 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟐 and is projected to reach a market size of 𝐔𝐒$ 𝟐,𝟏𝟎𝟑.𝟐 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟏,
growing at a 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟏𝟏.𝟓𝟔%during the forecast period from 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑 𝐭𝐨 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟏.
Due to the growing emphasis on customized therapy, the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, and technological advancements in drug discovery, the pharmaceutical manufacturing market has huge growth potential. The Asia Pacific region is anticipated to provide a substantial financial contribution to the market, and it is anticipated that innovation and expansion will create new opportunities.
The constant increase in chronic diseases around the world has had a substantial impact on the global pharmaceutical production sector. The World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that 71% of all deaths worldwide occur each year as a result of chronic diseases. This startling statistic is largely due to diseases, including cancer, diabetes, respiratory problems, and cardiovascular illnesses. For instance, by 2045, 700 million people worldwide are anticipated to have diabetes. Because of the rising need for pharmaceutical interventions due to the rise in chronic diseases, the pharmaceutical production industry is expanding.
With over US$ 1.5 billion estimated to be invested in this area by 2025, the global pharmaceutical manufacturing market offers a number of opportunities since AI and machine learning are at the forefront of drug research. AI has the ability to transform process design and control, benefiting patients and pharmaceutical makers. In a paper on breakthroughs in pharmaceutical production, the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine highlighted the potential use of AI in the measurement, modeling, and control processes involved in pharmaceutical production.
The AI-driven drug discovery market is anticipated to attract US$ 7 billion in investments by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 40.8%. This noteworthy growth rate demonstrates the pharmaceutical industry's leaders' quick adoption of and confidence in AI technologies. The way the business is going can be seen from the collaborations that corporations like Pfizer and Novartis have already established with AI companies. The marriage of technology and medicine is underscored by this trend, which also denotes a change in the operational strategy of pharmaceutical firms and portends improved efficiency and innovation in drug discovery in the future.
𝐆𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜 𝐏𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐜𝐫𝐢𝐩𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐃𝐫𝐮𝐠 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞 𝐂𝐚𝐩𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐓𝐡𝐚𝐧 𝟓𝟎% 𝐨𝐟 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞 𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞
With a revenue share of more than 60%, the generic prescription drug segment holds the leading position. The segment is anticipated to develop at the highest rate, with a CAGR of 12.14%, during the next years. Generic medications' prevalence is primarily due to their accessibility and price.
The growth of generics has also been significantly influenced by the patent expirations for some popular medications. As these patents expire, generic producers will be able to create and sell their own versions, increasing competition and lowering prices. Looking ahead, the market for generic prescription medications is projected to continue to grow due to the continued expiration of key patents and the global focus on cutting healthcare costs.
𝐀𝐬𝐢𝐚 𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜 𝐭𝐨 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰 𝐚𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐇𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐑𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝟏𝟑.𝟒𝟖%
The pharmaceutical manufacturing industry in the APAC area is growing at a remarkable rate. The region has a sizeable portion of the worldwide market and is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR of 13.48% over the next few years. A variety of opportunities are presented by the region's size and diversity, which range from developed countries like Australia and Japan to developing economies like Vietnam and India.
A noticeable development in several APAC countries is an aging population. For instance, it is anticipated that by 2050, close to 40% of Japan's population will be 65 years or older. In addition to this, the area is rapidly urbanizing, which has increased disposable incomes. For instance, Trading Economics estimates that from 1978 to 2022, China's disposable personal income averaged 13311.96 CNY (US$ 1,827.39), reaching an all-time high of 49283.00 CNY (US$ 6,765.27) in 2022.
Several Asian nation is encouraging the use of big data and AI in healthcare by governmental initiatives. For instance, the State Council of China has published recommendations to promote the use of big data and AI in healthcare, highlighting its use in this field.
The advantage in cost of labor that the region offers in terms of competition offers a potential for the market players. For instance, India's US$ 0.92 average hourly rate in manufacturing makes it a desirable location for pharmaceutical industry titans to establish manufacturing facilities. APAC is an unquestionable force in the global pharmaceutical production landscape due to its cost-effectiveness and large market potential.
𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐋𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐬𝐜𝐚𝐩𝐞
With several worldwide and global market competitors, the pharmaceutical manufacturing market is competitive. The major players are utilizing a variety of growth tactics to improve their market presence, including mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, collaborations, new product launches, and geographic expansions. AbbVie Inc., Eli Lilly and Company, Amgen Inc., and Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH are a few of the market's major participants.
𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐟𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭
• Abbott Laboratories
• AbbVie Inc.
• ACADIA Pharma
• Aenova Group
• Amgen Inc
• AstraZeneca plc
• Bayer AG
• Biogen Inc
• Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH
• Eli Lilly and Company
• F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG
• GSK plc
• Merck KGaA
• Novartis AG
• Novo Nordisk A/S
• Pfizer Inc
• Sanofi SA
• Other Prominent Players
𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐞
𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐩𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐜𝐞𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐮𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐟𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐬𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐧 𝐃𝐫𝐮𝐠 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞, 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐦𝐮𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐑𝐨𝐮𝐭𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐀𝐝𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐓𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐞𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐜 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐌𝐚𝐧𝐮𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐅𝐚𝐜𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐲, 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧.
𝐁𝐲 𝐃𝐫𝐮𝐠 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞
• Branded Prescription Drugs
• Generic Prescription Drugs
• Over-The-Counter Drugs (OTC)
𝐁𝐲 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐦𝐮𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧
• Tablets
• Capsules
• Injectables
• Sprays
• Suspensions
• Powder
• Other Formulations
𝐁𝐲 𝐑𝐨𝐮𝐭𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐀𝐝𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧
• Oral Medicine
• Topical Medicine
• Parenteral Medicine
• Inhalations
• Other Routes of Administration
𝐁𝐲 𝐓𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐞𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐜 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧
• Cardiovascular Disease
• Pain
• Disease
• Cancer
• Respiratory Diseases
• Neurological Diseases
• Orthopedics
• Other Therapeutic Application
𝐁𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐧𝐮𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐅𝐚𝐜𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐲
• In-House Facility
• Outsourced facility
𝐁𝐲 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥
• Retail Channel
• Non-retail
• Online Channel
𝐁𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧
• North America
o U.S.
o Canada
o Mexico
• Europe
• 𝐖𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐧 𝐄𝐮𝐫𝐨𝐩𝐞
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
𝐨 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐖𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐧 𝐄𝐮𝐫𝐨𝐩𝐞
• Eastern Europe
Poland
Russia
𝐨 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐄𝐚𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐧 𝐄𝐮𝐫𝐨𝐩𝐞
• Asia Pacific
o China
o India
o Japan
o Australia & New Zealand
o South Korea
o ASEAN
o Rest of Asia Pacific
• 𝐌𝐢𝐝𝐝𝐥𝐞 𝐄𝐚𝐬𝐭 & 𝐀𝐟𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚 (𝐌𝐄𝐀)
o Saudi Arabia
o South Africa
o UAE
𝐨 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐌𝐄𝐀
• South America
o Argentina
o Brazil
o Rest of South America
