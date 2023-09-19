Pause Consumption Lounge to Host "Highs for Humanity: A Compassionate Community Gathering" on Nov. 4

The community event will bring together Phoenix's cannabis community to support those experiencing homelessness.

PHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, September 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Pause Consumption Lounge, a pop-up cannabis consumption lounge traveling the United States, today announced that it will host "Highs for Humanity: A Compassionate Community Gathering." Designed to bring together the local cannabis community in support of addressing those experiencing homelessness in Phoenix, Az., the event will take place at Plant.Body.Soul. Headquarters on November 4 from 2:00 pm to 4:20 pm.

This event aims to raise donations for the toiletries and other essential items needed to assemble 500 care packages. The packages will then be distributed to those in need by Tom's Palms, a local non-profit organization during their 4th annual “Thanksgiveback Luncheon” on November 18.

"In many major cities across the United States, including Phoenix, there are an alarming number of individuals living without shelter and struggling to access basic necessities," said Allison Benedict, Founder of Pause Consumption Lounge. "At Pause, our approach is rooted in compassion and empathy, and we believe in leading with a deep understanding of the challenges faced by our fellow community members. 'Highs for Humanity' will harness the inherent generosity of the cannabis community and leverage the resources provided by the industry to create a more equitable society."

The donation drive is accepting essential items such as toothbrushes, toothpaste, lotion, sunscreen, hand sanitizer, chapstick, hair brushes/combs, feminine products, wet wipes, nail clippers, Ziploc bags, and socks until October 31. Donation boxes are available at various locations, including Zen Leaf, Cannabist, SWC Prescott, MedMen, Mermaid Hair Salon, and TBird Medicinal Herbs & Acupuncture.

"Our primary goal is to ensure that each of the 500 care packages contains a well-rounded selection of the most essential items needed by individuals experiencing homelessness. We aim to provide a comprehensive range of necessities to address various aspects of their daily lives, from hygiene and food to clothing and shelter," added Benedict.

Several prominent brands and sponsors will be participating Highs for Humanity, including, AZ Organix, Verano, Rove Brand, Wana Brands, Cannabist, Mermaid Hair Salon, tBird Medicinal Herbs & Acupuncture, Tom’s Palms, and Plant.Body.Soul.The event promises a relaxed outdoor atmosphere featuring music, light bites, interactive art activations, a consumption lounge, and various educational stations such as a Letter Writing Station, Nail Bar, and Bud Bar.

To learn more about the event or to purchase a ticket, visit https://pauseconsumptionlounge.com/events.

About Pause Consumption Lounge

Pause Consumption Lounge is a community-focused organization committed to promoting compassion, empathy, and responsible cannabis consumption. Through community events and education, they aim to address pressing social issues and create positive change in the community.