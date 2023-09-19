Teeth Whitening Products Market Anticipates Surpassing US$ 10.6 Billion in Revenue by 2031| States TMR
Rise in disposable income among the population and increase in consumer demand for cosmetic dental procedures are the prominent trends that affect growth.WILMINGTON, DELAWARE , UNITED STATES, September 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The “𝐓𝐞𝐞𝐭𝐡 𝐖𝐡𝐢𝐭𝐞𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭" size is expected to grow by USD 10.6 billion from 2022 to 2031, according to Transparency Market Research. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 6.2 % during the forecast period. Growing awareness among consumers about the importance of dental aesthetics and oral hygiene is notably driving the teeth whitening market. However, factors such as the high cost of teeth whitening procedures may impede market growth. The market is segmented by Product (Whitening toothpaste, Whitening strips, and Others), Distribution Channel (Offline and Online), and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa). Transparency Market Research provides a comprehensive report summary describing the market size and forecast along with research methodology.
𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬
• In January 2022, SmileDirectClub announced the addition of teeth whitening product designs to its line of EVEREDGE 2.0. The product helps clinicians achieve the best clinical outcomes.
• In September 2020, P&G announced its new leave-on teeth whitening treatment, Crest Whitening Emulsions. It falls under the at-home teeth whitening category.
𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐤 𝐨𝐟 𝐓𝐞𝐞𝐭𝐡 𝐖𝐡𝐢𝐭𝐞𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭
North America accounted for significant share in 2021. The region is projected to dominate the global business during the forecast period. Surge in demand for teeth whitening products, rise in awareness about dental health among the population, and increase in spending on teeth whitening products research are propelling the industry in the region.
The U.S. dominated the business in North America due to favorable reimbursement policies for dental procedures. Europe held second-largest market share in 2021.
The market in Asia Pacific is projected to grow at a rapid pace during the forecast period. This is ascribed to the presence of growing economies and rise in awareness among the population in the region. Asia is home to 50% population of Earth.
Emerging economies in the region are growing faster than those in other regions. Disposal incomes are increasing and people are spending more on dental hygiene devices and health. These are a key factors likely to bolster market expansion in Asia Pacific during the forecast period.
𝐖𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐓𝐞𝐞𝐭𝐡 𝐖𝐡𝐢𝐭𝐞𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐃𝐲𝐧𝐚𝐦𝐢𝐜𝐬:
Our comprehensive report serves the purpose of offering a profound assessment of the Teeth Whitening Product Market. By presenting well-researched insights, historical data, industry-validated market facts, and future projections backed by solid methodologies, this report is a valuable resource. It also plays a crucial role in comprehending the dynamics and structure of the global teeth whitening product market. By dissecting and analyzing market segments, we present an accurate projection of the global market size.
𝐑𝐢𝐬𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐩𝐨𝐬𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐅𝐮𝐞𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐓𝐞𝐞𝐭𝐡 𝐖𝐡𝐢𝐭𝐞𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭
Rise in in disposable income in several countries is propelling market growth. Increase in income drives the demand for these products, as more people are able to afford them. Furthermore, people are willing to purchase more expensive products or pay for professional teeth whitening services.
Increase in Consumer Demand for Cosmetic Dental Procedures
Consumers are becoming more interested in improving the appearance of their teeth and are seeking cosmetic dental procedures such as teeth whitening. They also opt for cosmetic dental procedures to maintain a youthful appearance. Teeth whitening is a relatively simple and affordable procedure that can help improve the overall appearance of the smile, which can contribute to a more youthful appearance.
For instance, consumer demand for cosmetic dentistry procedures has increased in the U.S.; the demand for teeth whitening has consistently risen in the last decade. According to the American Academy of Cosmetic Dentistry, the number of teeth whitening procedures performed in the U.S. increased by 27% from 2010 to 2019. This trend is expected to continue in the next few years, as more consumers seek cosmetic dental procedures to improve the appearance of their teeth.
𝐒𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐝𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐧𝐭 𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐡𝐨𝐥𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐨𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐓𝐞𝐞𝐭𝐡 𝐖𝐡𝐢𝐭𝐞𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐬 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭
Church & Dwight Co. Inc., Colgate-Palmolive Company, Den-Mat Holdings LLC, Fresh LLC (High Ridge Brands Co.), GlaxoSmithKline plc, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Johnson & Johnson, Procter & Gamble Company, Unilever plc, and W&H (UK) Ltd.
𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐟 𝐓𝐞𝐞𝐭𝐡 𝐖𝐡𝐢𝐭𝐞𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭-
By Product Type
• Whitening Toothpastes
• Whitening Gels & Strips
• Light Teeth Whitening Devices
• Others
By Treatment Option
• Professional In-office
• Dentist-supervised At-home
• Over-the-counter
By Distribution Channel
• Retail Stores
• Retail & Hospital Pharmacies
• Direct Sales & E-commerce
