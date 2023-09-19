Lane Closure on County Route 62, New Bethel Road, to Begin Monday, September 18, 2023

Page Content

A portion of County Route 62, (New Bethel Road), will be reduced to one lane, from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., beginning Monday, September 18, 2023, through Friday, September 22, 2023, for slip repair. Traffic will be maintained with a traffic light. Motorists are advised to slow down and expect delays.



Alternate Route: Use County Route 25/1 (Grapevine Ridge Road).



Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.​​