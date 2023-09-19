Submit Release
Lane Closures on Interstate 77, Across Buck Run Overpass Bridges, on Wednesday, September 20, 2023, and Thursday, September 21, 2023

Interstate 77, across Buck Run Overpass Bridges, northbound and southbound, will have single lane closures, at milepost 165.15, between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m., on Wednesday, September 20, 2023, and Thursday, September 21, 2023, for a bridge inspection.
 
Flagging personnel will be present on Wood County Route 21/24, Buck Run Road, to maintain two-way traffic. The roadway will have no delays expected; however, motorists are asked to reduce their speed, follow the direction of all traffic control devices, and use caution through the work zone.
 
Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the work schedule.​​

