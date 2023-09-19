Fight Like a Flynn PAC to hold public event in Venice Florida Sept. 30th, 2023 Featuring General Flynn and Roger Stone
Speakers include General Flynn, Roger Stone, Jim Breuer, Forgiato Blow, invited Devin Nunes, Rogan O’handley (DC Draino) Alfie Oakes, and more!
General Flynn in an American Hero. The General's work is crucial to the America First agenda and he has our full support.”VENICE , FLORIDA , USA, September 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- From the L-Strategies press room , The official Press of Veterans for Trump grassroots national :
— Stan Fitzgerald VFAF Veterans for Trump grassroots President
From the PAC Website : "We will protect and defend our constitutional and God-given rights. We will advance the idea of American exceptionalism. We will be unapologetic standing up for American values and principles. We will not back down from anyone or anything when it comes to saving America"
General Flynn is announcing that Veterans will receive 50 percent off general admission to the event by using code VETERAN at checkout. "Thank you Martha Fain and Ashton from the Generals office for choosing our organization to release this national news and discount information" said Stan Fitzgerald
For more information on the event visit : https://www.fightlikeaflynnpac.com/fight-like-a-flynn-fundraiser
With more than 33 years of service in the United States military and current Chairman of America’s Future, a 501(c)(3). General Michael Flynn’s military career culminated as the Director of the Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) and as the nation’s highest serving military intelligence officer. General Flynn then went on to serve as Senior Campaign National Security Advisor and subsequently served as 25th National Security Advisor to the 45th president of the United States, Donald J Trump.
General Flynn continues in public service to raise awareness of the threats and challenges facing America from abroad and here at home. General Flynn is a National Bestselling Author, holds three master’s degrees, and is the recipient of numerous intelligence, military, law enforcement, and civilian a
General Flynn is featured in a forthcoming documentary film titled "The Fall of Deceit" a film by Frank X Panico and Stan Fitzgerald
https://www.accesswire.com/768181/forthcoming-documentary-film-the-fall-of-deceit-will-cover-government-overreach-and-persecution-of-christians-in-america
Stan Fitzgerald
L-Strategies LLC
+1 770-707-6291
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
The Fall Of Deceit Trailer , the film due out this fall features General Flynn , Admiral Kubic , Roger Stone and more.