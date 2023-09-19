Lane Closure on County Route 20/11, Stout Run Road, to Begin Tuesday, September 19, 2023

Page Content

A portion of County Route 20/11 (Stout Run Road), will be reduced to one lane, at milepost 0.47, near WV 20, from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., on Tuesday, September 19, 2023, for culvert installation. Flaggers will be present. Motorists are advised to reduce speed and expect delays. Emergency vehicles and school buses will be accommodated.



Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.​​