Welch DMV Regional Office Will Not Give Driver Skills Tests Wednesday, September 20, 2023, through the Friday, September 22, 2023

Due to festival set up and road closures in Welch for the CoalTown Fall Festival next week, the Welch Division of Motor Vehicles Regional Office will suspend outside driver skills testing Wednesday, September 20, 2023 through Friday, September 22, 2023. The Welch DMV will resume outside driver skills testing on Monday, September 25, 2023. All other DMV transactions will be available at the office next week.



Other nearby offices that have driver skills testing available include Beckley or Princeton.



For more information, please visit the DMV website at dmv.wv.gov​​