Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,170 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 470,103 in the last 365 days.

Welch DMV Regional Office Will Not Give Driver Skills Tests Wednesday, September 20, 2023, through the Friday, September 22, 2023

Page Content

Due to festival set up and road closures in Welch for the CoalTown Fall Festival next week, the Welch Division of Motor Vehicles Regional Office will suspend outside driver skills testing Wednesday, September 20, 2023 through Friday, September 22, 2023. The Welch DMV will resume outside driver skills testing on Monday, September 25, 2023. All other DMV transactions will be available at the office next week.
 
Other nearby offices that have driver skills testing available include Beckley or Princeton.
 
For more information, please visit the DMV website at dmv.wv.gov​​

You just read:

Welch DMV Regional Office Will Not Give Driver Skills Tests Wednesday, September 20, 2023, through the Friday, September 22, 2023

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more