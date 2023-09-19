Paving in Hooverson Heights area to begin Monday, September 18, 2023

Submit Release
Heckman/Elaine Avenue, Irwin Avenue, May Road, Wilmar Avenue, Wildwood Drive, Country Road, Lower Spruce, Wildflower Way, Lancaster Lane, and Poplar Lane, in the Hooverson Heights are, will be restricted to one lane from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., beginning on Monday, September 18, 2023, through Friday, September 22, 2023, for paving. Emergency vehicles and school buses will be accommodated. Traffic will be maintained by flaggers. Motorists are advised to reduce speed and expect delays.
 
Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.​​

