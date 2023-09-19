Two Left Lanes on Southbound I-81, in Berkeley County, to be Closed Beginning Monday, September 18, 2023

Page Content

The two left lanes will be closed on southbound Interstate 81 between mile marker 22 and mile marker 18, in Berkeley County, from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. on Monday, September 18, 2023, and Tuesday, September 19, 2023, to allow for pavement repairs. Motorists are advised to stay alert and travel with caution through the work zone. Exact schedule is weather dependent.​​