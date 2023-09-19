Submit Release
Two Right Lanes and Ramp on Tabler Station Road, in Berkeley County, to be Closed on Wednesday, September 20, 2023

The two right lanes will be closed on Tabler Station Road, County Route 32 East, in Berkeley County, between the hours of 8 p.m. and midnight on Wednesday, September 20, 2023, and the Exit 8 entrance ramp to Interstate 81 northbound will be closed from midnight to 6 a.m. on Wednesday, September 20, 2023, to allow for the placement of high mast electrical poles. Motorists are advised to stay alert and travel with caution through the work zone. Exact schedule is weather dependent.​​

