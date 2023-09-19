Exit 12 Exit Ramp on Northbound I-81, in Berkeley County, to be Closed on Tuesday, September 19, 2023

The Exit 12 exit ramp will be closed on northbound Interstate 81, in Berkeley County, between the hours of 8 p.m. and midnight on Tuesday, September 19, 2023, to allow for the placement of high mast electrical poles. Motorists are advised to stay alert and travel with caution through the work zone. Exact schedule is weather dependent.
