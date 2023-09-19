Submit Release
US 22, Eastbound and Westbound, Lane Closures to Begin on Monday, September 18, 2023

US 22, eastbound and westbound, will have left lane closures, from milepost 3.02 to 3.17, from 7:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., beginning Monday, September 18, 2023, through Friday, September 22, 2023, for median wall maintenance. Motorists are advised to slow down and expect delays.
 
Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.​​

