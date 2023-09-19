US 22, eastbound and westbound, will have left lane closures, from milepost 3.02 to 3.17, from 7:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., beginning Monday, September 18, 2023, through Friday, September 22, 2023, for median wall maintenance. Motorists are advised to slow down and expect delays. Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.
You just read:
US 22, Eastbound and Westbound, Lane Closures to Begin on Monday, September 18, 2023
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.