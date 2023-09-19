Lane Closures on Apple Harvest Drive, in Berkeley County, Beginning Monday, September 18, 2023

Page Content

There will be alternating lane closures on Apple Harvest Drive, WV 45, in Berkeley County, from the Queen Street entrance ramp for WV 45 to the Martinsburg Commons, between the hours of 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., beginning Monday, September 18, 2023, through Thursday, September 21, 2023, to allow for the placement of overhead sign structures. Motorists are advised to stay alert and travel with caution through the work zone. Exact schedule is weather dependent.​​