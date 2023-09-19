G2 Recognizes Sectigo as a Leader for Certificate Lifecycle Management and SSL/TLS in Fall Grid Report

Roseland, NJ, Sept. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- September 19, 2023 — Sectigo®, a global leader in automated Certificate Lifecycle Management (CLM), and digital certificates, today announced that it has been recognized as a leader in the Certificate Lifecycle Management (CLM) Software and SSL & TLS Certificates Software categories, in G2’s Fall 2023 Grid® Reports. Solutions in the Leader quadrant in the Grid® Report are rated highly by G2 users and have substantial Satisfaction and Market Presence scores.

In total, Sectigo received five awards and ranks as a leader in the G2 Certificate Lifecycle Management (CLM) Software Grid® and as a leader in the G2 SSL & TLS Certificates Software Grid®.

“Today, the focus on digital trust has never been more acute. Digital trust is not merely an IT consideration; it is the backbone of modern enterprise. In an age where interactions, transactions, and operations are increasingly virtual, fostering this trust is of critical importance to ensure the secure transaction of business. Organizations that prioritize digital trust don't just protect data; they safeguard their reputation and protect their interactions with customers as well as internal and external stakeholders. Helping our customers achieve digital trust is Sectigo’s mission," said Kevin Weiss, CEO, Sectigo.

In addition to being recognized as a Leader in Certificate Lifecycle Management and SSL/TLS, Sectigo also received the ‘Best Meets Requirements’, ‘Easiest To Do Business With’, and ‘Best Support’ awards for the Certificate Lifecycle Management (CLM) Software Grid®, highlighting Sectigo’s enhanced product value and customer support.

“We are honored to receive this recognition from G2. Cybersecurity tech stacks are complex environments, and customers need a solution for digital trust that interoperates across growing IT ecosystems. Sectigo’s best-in-class CLM Platform, Sectigo Certificate Manager automates the lifecycles of every digital certificate within an organization, delivering a strong foundation of digital trust,” said Jason Soroko, Senior Vice President, Product Strategy, Sectigo.

About Sectigo

Sectigo is a leading provider of automated Certificate Lifecycle Management (CLM) solutions and digital certificates - trusted by the world’s largest brands. Its cloud-based universal CLM platform issues and manages the lifecycles of digital certificates issued by Sectigo and other Certificate Authorities (CAs) to secure every human and machine identity across the enterprise. With over 20 years establishing digital trust, Sectigo is one of the longest-standing and largest CAs with more than 700,000 customers. For more information, visit www.sectigo.com.

