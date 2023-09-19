Myriad Genetics Issues 2022 Environmental, Social and Governance Report

SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Myriad Genetics, Inc., (NASDAQ: MYGN), a leader in genetic testing and precision medicine, today released its second annual Environmental, Social and Governance report, highlighting key efforts that reflect its commitment to conduct operations as a responsible, equitable and sustainable partner in the healthcare industry.

“At Myriad, we understand the important role we play in advancing health equity and social justice,” said Paul Diaz, president and chief executive officer, Myriad Genetics. “We also recognize our responsibility to operate in harmony with the environment which includes efforts to minimize our impact on the climate. In our 2022 ESG report, we highlight how these topics are directly linked to our purpose and values, and share updates on our progress and plans to remain a transparent and accountable corporate citizen.”

Key highlights from the report include:

Advancing scientific research and patient care. Myriad is sharing data for use in clinical care and scientific research in several ways, such as hereditary cancer and prenatal data with ClinVar and hereditary cancer data with the California and Georgia SEER registries. Myriad also established the Precise Treatment Registry, which gives clinicians access to clinical insights across patient populations and the ability to explore hypotheses in real time.

In 2022, Myriad provided more than $31 million in financial assistance to 63,000+ uninsured and underinsured patients, offering financial assistance, free testing, and direct pay options to those in need.

Progressing diversity, equity and inclusion efforts. Myriad is committed to recruiting, hiring and promoting team members from diverse backgrounds. At the end of 2022, women made up 62% of the Myriad workforce and 45% of leadership roles.

Protecting our environment. Since 2019, Myriad has recycled approximately 102 tons of plastic from its Salt Lake City laboratories, including 31.4 tons of plastic during 2022. Myriad is working to bring its Labs of the Future online which will transform how it conducts operations and will significantly reduce its environmental footprint.

For more information about Myriad’s ESG efforts, read the 2022 report

