Preparative and Process Chromatography Market is Expected to Reach $12.8 billion | MarketsandMarkets.

Chicago, Sept. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In the near future, the preparative and process chromatography industry is poised for remarkable growth and transformation. With increasing demands for high-purity compounds across various sectors such as pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, food and beverages, and chemicals, chromatographic technologies will play an ever more pivotal role in separation and purification processes. Innovations in stationary phases, column designs, and automation will enhance efficiency and scalability, enabling the industry to meet stringent regulatory requirements and achieve higher yields. Additionally, the integration of data analytics and artificial intelligence will optimize chromatographic processes, leading to improved product quality and reduced production costs. As sustainability becomes a top priority, the industry will also witness a shift towards more eco-friendly chromatography solutions, aligning with global efforts to minimize environmental impact. Overall, the preparative and process chromatography sector is on the brink of a dynamic evolution that promises to revolutionize the way complex mixtures are separated and purified, driving advancements in various scientific and industrial fields.

Preparative and Process Chromatography market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $9.3 billion in 2021 and is poised to reach $12.8 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2021 to 2026 according to a latest report published by MarketsandMarkets™. The growth of this market is driven by the increasing demand for insulin and other biopharmaceutical products, high demand for omega-3 fatty acids, increasing awareness about the advancements in preparative and process chromatography, increasing food safety concerns, and growing government investments for synthetic biology and genome projects.

Download an Illustrative overview: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=151748164

Preparative and Process Chromatography Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2021 $9.3 billion Estimated Value by 2026 $12.8 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 6.7% Market Size Available for 2016–2026 Forecast Period 2021–2026 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Type, end user, and region Geographies Covered North America (US and Canada), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, and the RoE), APAC (Japan, China, India, and the RoAPAC), and Rest of the World (Middle East & Africa and Latin America) Report Highlights Updated financial information / product portfolio of players Key Market Opportunities Increasing demand for monoclonal antibodies Key Market Drivers Increasing awareness about advancements in preparative and process chromatography

Preparative and Process Chromatography market major players covered in the report, such as:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US)

Danaher Corporation (US)

Merck KGaA (Germany)

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. (US)

Agilent Technologies (US)

Shimadzu Corporation (Japan)

Waters Corporation (France)

Novasep Holding S.A.S. (France)

Daicel Corporation (Japan)

PerkinElmer Inc. (US)

Hitachi High-Tech Corporation (Japan)

GL Sciences Inc. (Japan)

Sartorius AG (Germany)

Repligen Corporation (US)

Trajan Scientific and Medical (Australia)

Hamilton Company (US)

Valco Instruments Co. Inc. (US)

KNAUER Wissenschaftliche Geräte GmbH (Germany)

Gilson Inc. (US)

Restek Corporation (US)

SCION Instruments (The Netherlands)

Orochem Technologies Inc. (US)

Sepragen Corporation (US)

JASCO (US)

and Among Others

Buy a Preparative and Process Chromatography Industry Report (330 Pages PDF with Insightful Charts, Tables, and Figures): https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Purchase/purchase_reportNew.asp?id=151748164

This research report categorizes the preparative and process chromatography market into the following segments and subsegments:

Preparative and Process Chromatography Market by Type

Process Chromatography Process Chromatography, By Product & Service Chemical and Reagents Resins Affinity Resins Protein A Resins Hydrophobic Interaction Resins Ion Exchange Resins Mixed-Mode/Multimode Resins Columns Prepacked Columns Empty Columns Systems Services

Preparative Chromatography Preparative Chromatography, By Product & Service Chemical and Reagents Resins Affinity Resins Protein A Resins Hydrophobic Interaction Resins Ion Exchange Resins Mixed-Mode/Multimode Resins Columns Prepacked Columns Empty Columns Systems Liquid Chromatography Systems Other Chromatography Systems Services



Preparative and process chromatography Market by End User

Hospitals

Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Companies

Academic & Research Institutions

Preparative and process chromatography Market, by region

North America US Canada

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific

Rest of the World Middle East & Africa Latin America



Request for FREE Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=151748164

The key stakeholders in the Preparative and Process Chromatography market include:

Pharmaceutical companies

Biotechnology firms

Food and beverage manufacturers

Chemical and petrochemical industries

Academic and research institutions

Analytical instrument manufacturers

Regulatory agencies (e.g., FDA, EMA)

Contract manufacturing organizations (CMOs)

Chromatography equipment suppliers

Environmental monitoring agencies

Recent Developments:

In 2021, Waters launched the Waters Arc Premier System, optimized for chromatographic separations on 2.5 – 3.5-micron columns

In 2021, Daicel Chiral Technologies launched the CHIRALPAK IK

In 2021, Novasep and Sartorius Stedim Biotech signed an agreement to sell the former company’s chromatography equipment division to Sartorius. This strategy will enable Novasep to accelerate the growth of its chromatography division by joining an established leader in the field.

In 2020, Danaher acquired the Biopharma business from General Electric Company's Life Sciences division, which is now called Cytiva. Cytiva is a standalone operating company within Danaher’s life sciences segment.

In 2020, Repligen and ARTeSYN entered into a definitive agreement to acquire the later company. The addition of ARTeSYN has strengthened Repligen’s systems offering in the market.

In 2019, Trajan invested nearly USD 1.7 million (i.e., A$2.4M) into its Melbourne facility, with support from the Victorian Government over the next three years to meet growing global demand for its scientific products and technologies.

In 2019, Sartorius acquired parts of Danaher’s Life Science Portfolio. The acquisition has helped strengthen the Bioprocess Solutions Division of Sartorius by adding Danaher’s chromatography hardware and resins and the microcarrier businesses.

In 2018, Bio-Rad launched chromatography media and resin: CHT Ceramic Hydroxyapatite XT Media and Nuvia HP-Q Resin.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) of Preparative and Process Chromatography Market:

Which region is anticipated to witness considerable growth in the preparative and process chromatography market?

The market for preparative and process chromatography in Asia Pacific region is anticipated to grow at a significant rate owing to the opportunities being offered by emerging nations such as India and China. Besides, increasing R&D investments by pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies in this region are the major factors supporting the growth of the preparative and process chromatography market.

Which type of chromatography is expected to hold the largest share in the preparative and process chromatography market?

Among the types of chromatography, the demand for process chromatography is expected to be considerably high, owing to factors such as increasing production of pharmaceutical products and rising investments in the pharma biotech industry. Moreover, with the outbreak of COVID-19, there has been a rise in demand for vaccines and drugs for treatment, hence driving the demand for process chromatography products.

Which are the driving factors of the preparative and process chromatography market?

Factors such as the increasing demand for insulin and other biopharmaceutical products, high demand for omega-3 fatty acids, increasing awareness about the advancements in preparative and process chromatography, increasing food safety concerns, and growing government investments for synthetic biology and genome projects to support growth of the market.

What are the challenges witnessed in the preparative and process chromatography market?

Shortage of skilled professionals handling preparative and process chromatography coupled with the technical limitations associated with the technique are the challenges witnessed in the market

Which is the most common end user of preparative and process chromatography?

The end users of preparative and process chromatography include, biotechnology & pharmaceutical industries, food and neutraceuticals industries and research laboratories. Among these, the demand for preparative and process chromatography is considered to be high in the biotechnology & pharmaceutical industries, owing to rising R&D expenditure, development of drugs and vaccines, and increasing research activities.

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=151748164

Report Objectives:

To define, describe, and forecast the preparative and process chromatography market based on type, end user, and region.

To provide detailed information regarding the major factors influencing market growth (such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges, and COVID-19 impact analysis)

To strategically analyze micromarkets with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the overall preparative and process chromatography market

To analyse market opportunities for stakeholders and provide details of the competitive landscape for key players.

To forecast the size of the market segments in four geographical regions, namely, North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

To profile the key players and comprehensively analyse their product portfolios, market positions, and core competencies.

To track and analyse competitive developments such as product launches, deals and expansions in the preparative and process chromatography market.

Related Reports:

Chromatography Instruments Market

Chromatography Reagents Market

Chromatography Accessories Market

Cannabis Testing Market

Gas Chromatography Market

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/preparative-process-chromatography-market.asp

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/preparative-process-chromatography.asp

About MarketsandMarkets™ MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America’s best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report. MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients. Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes. The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing. Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry. To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook. Contact: Mr. Aashish Mehra MarketsandMarkets™ INC. 630 Dundee Road Suite 430 Northbrook, IL 60062 USA: +1-888-600-6441 Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com