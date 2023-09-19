FOUNT Announces Next-Generation SaaS Platform Tackling the Pervasiveness of Work Friction

The product takes a novel approach to addressing the two sides of poor business and employee performance resulting from wasted work

WASHINGTON, Sept. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FOUNT Global, Inc. ( https://getfount.com ) today announced the release of its namesake SaaS platform, the first-ever work friction management solution that identifies solvable points of friction in everyday work moments and helps prioritize the most impactful fixes. FOUNT helps organizations surface and resolve misaligned jobs, policies, technologies, and processes that generate the most resistance for individuals in their day-to-day work.



Employees experience work friction when accomplishing a goal takes more energy than they feel it should. Gartner estimates two-thirds of employees waste up to 2 hours per day working around unnecessary friction[1]. Work friction is a major driver of stalled productivity and a quit rate that has more than doubled in the last decade[2] despite increasing investment in HR and process improvement tools.

“Unmanaged friction costs €158 million per 10k employees, through attrition, burnout, and wasted productivity,” said FOUNT Co-founder Volker Jacobs. “Work culture, values, policies and legislation vary across Europe which means causes of friction also vary. FOUNT is unique in its ability to help large organizations solve for these differences at all levels.”

Because work friction is typically only visible to those doing the work, FOUNT’s approach is centered on what people do every day and when the work environment supports or hinders them. High-fidelity visualizations and configurable dashboards prioritize where companies can make meaningful and measurable improvements across functional silos in IT, HR and the business.

“Work friction, an ever-present challenge for large organizations, has been overlooked and underrepresented by data until now,” said David Green, Co-Author of Excellence in People Analytics, Managing Partner at Insight222 and host of the Digital HR Leaders podcast. “FOUNT has developed a novel approach and powerful platform that should appeal to a cross-section of leaders focused on making work better for employees and the bottom line.”

Key capabilities and benefits include:

Moment-centric work friction data : Comprehensive data set of human, physical and digital touchpoints individuals encounter in the context of the specific work activities they perform.

: Comprehensive data set of human, physical and digital touchpoints individuals encounter in the context of the specific work activities they perform. Benchmarking : Nearly 5 million work friction data points enable companies to measure progress against peers and within their own organizations. This dataset will become a qualitative AI training ground for insights, reporting, and other features to come.

: Nearly 5 million work friction data points enable companies to measure progress against peers and within their own organizations. This dataset will become a qualitative AI training ground for insights, reporting, and other features to come. Prioritization : Friction exists everywhere and resources are limited. FOUNT prioritizes which solutions will have the biggest impact on reducing work friction, enabling companies to address issues with focus and precision which saves time and money.

: Friction exists everywhere and resources are limited. FOUNT prioritizes which solutions will have the biggest impact on reducing work friction, enabling companies to address issues with focus and precision which saves time and money. Solve for one or all : Start small by focusing on a specific theme of importance to all employees (e.g. career mobility, wellness, etc.) or on the day-to-day work of key talent segments (e.g. frontline workers, call center employees, nurses, etc.).

: Start small by focusing on a specific theme of importance to all employees (e.g. career mobility, wellness, etc.) or on the day-to-day work of key talent segments (e.g. frontline workers, call center employees, nurses, etc.). Proven workflows and templates : Tested and configurable templates of hundreds of different work moments so companies don’t reinvent the wheel.

: Tested and configurable templates of hundreds of different work moments so companies don’t reinvent the wheel. Strong customer support : FOUNT’s staff works closely with companies throughout the process to help them understand and take action on their work friction data.

: FOUNT’s staff works closely with companies throughout the process to help them understand and take action on their work friction data. Fast implementation: Receive recommendations in as little as 6 weeks.



The company is also announcing a new corporate website and domain. FOUNT will be exhibiting at the HR Technology Conference in Las Vegas from October 10-13 and the HR Data Summit in Munich on November 28th. To schedule a demonstration, visit https://getfount.com

About FOUNT Global, Inc.

FOUNT believes work should be frictionless for employees and employers. The company offers software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions that identify what’s at the root of productivity and attrition challenges. By helping organizations prioritize and fix causes of friction in employees’ work environment, organizations can measurably improve performance and employee experiences. FOUNT’s customer base represents some of the world’s leading organizations including adidas, Siemens, Baloise, Northwell Health, TÜV SÜD and TEKsystems. Founded in 2022 as a spinout of the employee experience consultancy, TI People, FOUNT is headquartered in Washington, D.C. with offices in London and Hamburg. Visit https://getfount.com for more information.

