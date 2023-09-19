Apogee Appoints Industry Veterans Jon Ezrine as CEO and Mitch Bradley as CRO

Apogee follows the acquisitions of energyOrbit and AIQUEOUS with experienced executive leadership hires

ATLANTA, Sept. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apogee Interactive, Inc., a leading provider of digital engagement communication strategies for utilities, announced today the strategic hire of Jon Ezrine as Chief Executive Officer and Mitch Bradley as Chief Revenue Officer. These moves further strengthen the company’s position after the recent investment by M33 Growth and acquisitions of energyOrbit, the market-leading solution for cloud energy efficiency and Demand-Side Management operations, and AIQUEOUS, a provider of customer and program management software to utilities and utility service providers.



Jon Ezrine has over 34 years of executive experience in the software industry. He most recently served as CEO of Castellan Solutions, a SaaS provider of business continuity and crisis management software solutions. Jon has expertise leading rapidly growing SaaS software businesses backed by both venture capital and private equity sponsors. As a seasoned software/technology executive, he has successfully guided companies through mergers and acquisitions by focusing on seamless integration and maximizing value for stakeholders, customers, and employees.

Mitch brings over 20 years of experience working with utility and local government focused software companies. He most recently served as Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Cartegraph. As Apogee’s CRO, he will focus on accelerating the combined company’s revenue retention and growth while refining the company’s infrastructure and processes, resulting in an improved experience for new and existing customers.

“I am looking forward to working with Mitch and all of the employees at Apogee, energyOrbit and AIQUEOUS as we bring these three companies together,” said Ezrine. “It is an exciting time to be bringing cutting-edge customer engagement capabilities to leading utilities as they transform themselves with energy-saving and energy-efficient programs. Our combined platform will be game-changing for utilities driving customer program adoption and satisfaction.”

About Apogee Interactive, Inc.

Apogee Interactive, Inc. is a leading provider of digital engagement communication strategies for utilities. Combined with AIQUEOUS and energyOrbit, their solutions help utilities and service providers increase staff productivity, meet customer-facing program goals more efficiently and quickly, and improve overall customer satisfaction. Apogee provides an integrated, end-to-end customer relationship and engagement software platform that delivers an exceptional personalized digital customer experience and enables easy and efficient program design, execution, management, and reporting.

Media Contact: Karen Morris info@apogee.net