GXO Accelerates Deployment of Artificial Intelligence Solutions in the U.K.

GXO’s partnership with Datasparq has improved route efficiency and reduced carbon emissions and diesel consumption for leading UK retailer Iceland

LONDON, U.K., Sept. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: GXO), the world’s largest pure-play contract logistics provider, announced today that, together with Datasparq, it has successfully deployed artificial intelligence solutions that have helped to boost efficiency, generate cost savings and reduce environmental impact through transport route optimisation.



“Customers choose GXO not only for our world-class logistics expertise, warehousing and transportation fleet, but also for the market-leading innovative technology we deploy across our network,” said Gavin Williams, GXO Managing Director, U.K. & Ireland. “We continue to invest in unparalleled technology solutions to better serve our customers, helping them boost efficiency and productivity as well as achieve their ESG goals. With our continued deployment of artificial intelligence, we now have even more opportunities to add value for our customers by enhancing all aspects of their logistics needs — from sorting to picking, packing and transportation.”

Since 2021, GXO has been working in partnership with Datasparq, an innovative end-to-end AI and data science services provider. Together, the companies have applied cutting-edge technology to develop bespoke route optimisation tools for customers, such as leading U.K. retailer Iceland. GXO operates four distribution centres across three temperature ranges, servicing over 1,100 stores nationwide on behalf of Iceland. With a complex network covering over 50 million kilometers per annum, Iceland has significantly benefited from the application of AI. By improving route efficiency, the retailer has reduced the distance driven from one depot by over 900,000 kilometers per year, decreasing diesel consumption by over 25,000 liters and delivering over 720 tonnes of overall carbon emission savings to date. Further, GXO drivers can now focus on higher-value activities, improving productivity and job satisfaction.

Steve Pennington, Supply Chain Director, Iceland, said, “Iceland was the first food retailer internationally to join the Climate Pledge, a commitment to be net-zero carbon by 2040. Minimizing road miles and reducing fuel consumption across our fleet, without sacrificing outstanding customer service, is a top priority for us as we work towards this goal. With the power of new technologies such as AI, and strong partnerships with GXO and Datasparq, we are one step closer to a more sustainable future.”

GXO is also using AI to transform its warehousing operations, working with a number of suppliers, such as Körber’s Operator Eye solution. GXO is committed to deploying AI to improve automation efficiency, picking accuracy and processing time while supporting the safety and wellbeing of its colleagues.

GXO leads the industry in automation, generating roughly 30% of its revenue from automated solutions, versus the industry average of 8%. In the first quarter of 2023, GXO set a new record for operational tech deployment, increasing total tech and automated solutions by 64% year over year.

About GXO

GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: GXO) is the world’s largest pure-play contract logistics provider and is benefiting from the rapid growth of ecommerce, automation and outsourcing. GXO is committed to providing a diverse, world-class workplace for more than 130,000 team members across more than 970 facilities totaling approximately 200 million square feet. The company partners with the world’s leading blue-chip companies to solve complex logistics challenges with technologically advanced supply chain and ecommerce solutions, at scale and with speed. GXO corporate headquarters is in Greenwich, Connecticut, USA. Visit GXO.com for more information and connect with GXO on LinkedIn , Twitter , Facebook , Instagram and YouTube .

About Iceland Foods

Iceland is recognised as the UK’s leader in frozen food and operates over 950 stores across the country, together with a multi-award-winning online shopping service. It prides itself on being a convenient and friendly place to do the family’s weekly shop, as well as meet everyone’s daily top-up shopping needs for fresh, chilled, frozen food and groceries. For more than 20 years Iceland has also offered a unique, free home delivery service for in-store purchases. Iceland was voted the UK’s favourite online grocery service at the Good Housekeeping Awards in 2021 and 2022. The retailer was also named the UK’s Best Online Supermarket in a survey by consumer champion Which? In 2022.

Iceland has always been a responsible retailer, operating under its ‘Doing it Right’ ethos. The supermarket is commitment to doing the right thing in its supply chain and in the way it treats its people and customers. Iceland is also committed to minimising its impact on the environment, and contributing to the communities where it operates by regenerating high streets, creating jobs, providing outstanding customer service and giving generous support to a range of good causes.

About Datasparq

Datasparq is a specialist AI & data services company that partners with world-leading brands to design, build and run high-impact AI & data solutions. Datasparq’s data scientists, engineers and product practitioners solve complex business challenges such as route optimisation, risk prediction and dynamic pricing, to name a few. A certified Great Place to Work, Datasparq is committed to delivering a positive impact on people and the planet alongside profit. The company, headquartered in London, UK, serves clients globally. For more information, please visit https://www.datasparq.ai.

