Total Merchant Services Rolls Out New Merchant Services Affiliate Program

Total Merchant Services Launches Merchant Account Affiliate Program

Total Merchant Services, a leader in merchant services solutions, announces the launch of its highly anticipated Merchant Services Affiliate Program.

HARRISBURG, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Total Merchant Services Unveils New Merchant Services Affiliate Program

Total Merchant Services is a pioneering force in the merchant services industry. With a strong focus on crafting flexible solutions for credit card processing and related services, the company has solidified its reputation for innovation and customer-centric approaches. Total Merchant Services gives businesses the tools and financial avenues to thrive, whether operating online or running brick-and-mortar stores. The Merchant Services Affiliate Program launch is the latest in a series of dynamic initiatives designed to revolutionize how businesses handle transactions and maximize revenue. This newest venture amplifies the company’s commitment to offering compelling, highly advantageous financial solutions to businesses and professionals across various industries. This initiative is designed to serve as a revenue-boosting engine for business owners, freelancers, and forward-thinking professionals, offering attractive financial rewards for referring new clients to the company.

A Merchant Affiliate Program Like No Other

The new Merchant Account Affiliate Program by Total Merchant Services is an excellent opportunity that offers participants an initial bonus of up to $2,500 for each new account they introduce to Total Merchant Services. But that's only some of what it has to offer. Once an affiliate brings ten active merchant accounts on board, the affiliate unlocks a steady stream of monthly payments—effectively transforming referrals into reliable, ongoing income.

This new Merchant Affiliate Program by Total Merchant Services offers a range of bonus options. From a straightforward $50 flat bonus for each activating account to a dynamic scale offering up to an additional $2,450 over a year, based on the account’s success. There are absolutely zero limits on the number of referrals or the amount an affiliate can earn. Reaching a milestone of ten total accounts provides ongoing residual commissions, calculated as a fixed dollar sum or sales percentage.

Total Merchant Services is committed to helping its affiliates to reach new heights. The Merchant Affiliate program provides a comprehensive toolkit that includes customizable advertising materials, prompt, upfront bonus payments, and ongoing residual commissions—everything needed to make the best use of the affiliate program. Current sales agents are in for a treat with specialized incentives to grow their earnings. Perks include remarkable upfront bonus payments, lifetime residuals, and access to cutting-edge tools.

Redefining Merchant Affiliate Programs

Total Merchant Services has redefined the revenue landscape with its Merchant Affiliate Program. This program is poised to shake up the merchant services sector by offering a diverse array of bonus structures, unlimited earning potential, and an arsenal of support tools.