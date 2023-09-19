Submit Release
IMPORTANT MEDIA INFORMATION REGARDING VISITATION AND SERVICE FOR OFFICER KEVIN CRAM

September 18, 2023
ALGONA, Iowa - The Iowa State Patrol is providing the following final details for the media in preparation for the visitation and service for Officer Kevin Cram.

The visitation for Officer Kevin Cram will be held on Tuesday, September 19, 2023 from 4:00 to 8:00 pm at the Ed and Betty Wilcox Performing Arts Center (Algona Community School). The address is 600 South Hale Street, Algona, Iowa 50511. This visitation is open to the public, but the family and funeral home have requested no media during the visitation. The service will be held on Wednesday, September 20, 2023 at 10:30 am at the Algona Community School. The address is 600 South Hale Street in Algona.

●    KCCI - Channel 8 News, the CBS affiliate based out of Des Moines, will be providing a live feed of the funeral service that will be included on their website (https://www.kcci.com/) and Facebook page (@KCCI). This is intended to be the single source for all media reporting of the service. Per the Cram family's wishes, representatives from the media will not be allowed to report from within the funeral service. 
●    Please contact KCCI TV directly Amy Schmelzer can be reached by email: ASCHMELZER@hearst.com or text at 515-991-5503) Wednesday morning to receive information on coordinates for the live service.
●    Photography (still or video) within the funeral service is prohibited, as is any use of electronic devices.  
●    Distracting or disruptive behaviors are also prohibited. 
●    A media staging area has been established for the visitation and funeral. See the map below. The visitation location will be in the West parking lot on the North End. The Funeral location will be on E Grove Street. Sergeant Alex Dinkla will be there to meet members of the media at 9:30 a.m. to answer any questions about media arrangements. 
●   There will be a procession after the service. See map below. Members of the community and media are encouraged to find a location within these areas to help pay their respects.  
●    Interment is PRIVATE and the family has requested no media coverage. 

Visitation Media Staging Map 

School Map

Funeral Media Staging Map 

School Map

Procession Map

Procession Map

 

ABOUT THE IOWA DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

The Iowa Department of Public Safety (DPS) is the largest law enforcement agency in the state. It includes six divisions and several bureaus, all working together with local, state and federal government agencies and the private sector, to keep Iowa a safe place by following our core values: leadership, integrity, professionalism, courtesy, service and protection. Divisions within the Iowa DPS: Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, Iowa Division of Narcotics Enforcement, Iowa State Patrol, Iowa State Fire Marshal Division, Iowa Division of Intelligence and Fusion Center, and Administrative Services Division. The Department of Public Safety is led by the Commissioner who is appointed by the Governor.

