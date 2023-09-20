Sia Partners Teams Up with Strong Network to Offer Secure Cloud Development Environments to Enterprise Customers
EINPresswire.com/ -- Sia Partners and Strong Network are excited to announce the launch of their partnership. The companies plan on bringing innovative ways to cost-effectively deliver online development environments to support inshore, nearshore and offshore enterprise teams with an emphasis on improving both productivity and security. These two companies have recently collaborated to assist numerous mutual clients, with a particular focus on clients in France.
Strong Network delivers a platform to manage online Linux development environments, i.e. Cloud Development Environments (CDEs), on-premise or on private cloud with native security capabilities. The company was recognized by Gartner as an innovative CDE provider in their latest August 2023 trend report on Agile and DevOps. Compared to other vendors, Strong Network delivers the first platform that combines the efficiency, productivity, and cost-saving advantages of CDEs, with innovative data security mechanisms essential for deployments at global organizations.
With a presence in 18 countries and 38 offices and a strong Cybersecurity team, Sia Partners will rely on its sales and support network to offer enhanced client support and serve joint customers.
“We're very excited to continue this fruitful collaboration with StrongNetwork, and to support the startup in its development, as it brings a unique solution to the market! Our cybersecurity teams around the world are already collaborating fully with StrongNetwork's teams to ensure that our clients benefit from the very best technology and cutting-edge support,” said Akram Azzam, Global Head of Cybersecurity Business Line at Sia Partners.
“Our joint effort addresses the existing challenges of managing cost-efficiently a distributed and collaborative development workforce, while both increasing developer’s experience and data security with non-intrusive mechanisms,” said Laurent Balmelli, CEO and Co-Founder of Strong Network. He added, "Our partnership with Sia Partners will enable our customers to realize the full ROI potential of the platform, e.g. through DevSecOps and risk control automation, thanks to Sia Partners’ expertise in security governance and enterprise change management.”
About Strong Network
Strong Network’s platform delivers cloud development environments (CDEs) that both keep enterprise assets secure and developers productive, yielding significant IT cost reduction and increasing organizations’ security posture across in, near and off-shore developer onboarding scenarios. Founded in 2020 and backed by top European VCs, the company is today the leading platform for secure CDEs.
For more information, please visit https://strong.network/
About Sia Partners
Sia Partners is a next-generation management consulting firm and pioneer of Consulting 4.0. We offer a unique blend of AI and design capabilities, augmenting traditional consulting to deliver superior value to our clients. Counting 2,400 consultants in 18 countries, we expect to achieve USD 420 million in turnover for the current fiscal year. With a global footprint and expertise in more than 30 sectors and services, we optimize client projects worldwide. Through our Consulting for Good approach, we strive for next-level impact by developing innovative CSR solutions for our clients, making sustainability a lever for profitable transformation.
For more information, please visit https://www.sia-partners.com/
Contacts for Strong Network
Anna Alfieri
