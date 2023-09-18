New exhibition brings Bendigo's past back to life

As Time Goes By, launching at the Heyward Library on 20 September, honours the achievements, history and organisations that came before La Trobe University and Bendigo TAFE.

Through photographs, student magazines and clothing, the library collection celebrates the history and impact of tertiary education in Bendigo, its influence on the region now and the transformational impact of education into the future.

La Trobe University Librarian David Groenewegen says the exhibition is a true testament to the impact education has on students, alumni, and the wider community.

“Whilst we celebrate our history through this exhibition, we also acknowledge the positive influence education continues to have now and into the future,” David said.

“La Trobe University is proud to continue the legacy of offering high quality, accessible education in Bendigo.”

The Heyward Library is home to an extensive collection of historical items that provide insight into the stories, lives, relationships, and spirit of the Bendigo community in the late 20th century.

The exhibition explores moments in history, such as the Bendigo School of Mines in 1873 as well as women's education, student life on campus and the artists who taught in Bendigo in the 1970s and '80s.

As Time Goes By will run until 10 December and is supported by La Trobe University's 150th Anniversary of Tertiary Education.

Donate to the University Archives

The University Archives is interested in any collections or items that relate to the University, staff who have taught at the University, business partners of the University and any antecedent institutions.

For details on our holdings or to donate items to the University Archives, please contact archives@latrobe.edu.au.

