Regional innovation powering the nation

This year's John Furphy Memorial Lecture, presented by La Trobe University in partnership with The Furphy Foundation, will showcase the positive impact long-standing institutions are having in regional communities.

The free event Regional Australia - the Original Innovation Hub will be held on September 21 at the Shepparton Art Museum.

Guest Speaker Marnie Baker, CEO of Bendigo Bank and La Trobe University alumna, will explore how strong foundational qualities continue to inspire and foster a new age of regional transformation.

Adam Furphy, La Trobe Deputy Chancellor and Co-Director of The Furphy Foundation, said Marnie and the company she represents are strong examples.

"Bendigo Bank is a true testament of how something that makes sense in a regional setting can provide the framework for a much larger impact on the national stage," Adam said.

"Marnie’s career journey itself is a terrific example of the capacity for developed leadership that exists in regional Australia and can be leveraged to great advantage."

The Foundation's Co-Director, and Adam's cousin, Sam Furphy, said regional and rural Australia continues to play a role in making this country better.

"Our strengths are many, but local connections and foundations are fundamental to the success of regional communities and economies," Sam said.

Marnie was appointed Managing Director and CEO in July 2018 and has over 30 years' experience in the financial services industry across banking, trustee and custodial services, financial planning, insurance and funds management.

Event details

Thursday, September 21.

Shepparton Art Museum, 530 Wyndham Street.

5.30pm arrival, with the one-hour lecture starting at 6pm.

Guests must reserve a spot.

Media enquiries

Jess Whitty - j.whitty@latrobe.edu.au, 0481 383 817