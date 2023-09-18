Submit Release
IAM implements multiple measures in green facilities to facilitate Macau Grand Prix

MACAU, September 18 - To facilitate the construction works of the spectator stands of the 70th Macau Grand Prix, the Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM) will temporarily close the area in Arts Park between Praça de Ferreira do Amaral and a section of Rua de Cantão and the area in Reservatório Park next to Edif. do Grande Prémio de Macau in Avenida da Amizade from 25 September onwards. In addition, areas in Arts Park, D. Maria II Hill Park and D. Maria II Viewing Platform, which are near the racing circuit, will be closed from 11 to 12 November and from 16 to 19 November when the car racing is held. The public are advised to pay attention to the signs on site and the relevant arrangements.

Furthermore, IAM will also reinforce the inspection and maintenance of trees near the racing circuit. Pruning of dense tree crowns, removal of diseased or wilted branches and other works will be arranged to ensure public safety. During the maintenance period, passers-by should comply with the signs on site and avoid approaching the work locations to avoid accidents. IAM appeals to the public for their understanding for any inconvenience caused. The public can also call the Civic Service Hotline 2833 7676 for enquiries.

