UM offers Professional Diploma in Management Studies for Sands China

MACAU, September 18 - In response to the Macao SAR government’s policy of promoting economic diversification and encouraging residents to pursue continuing education, the Centre for Continuing Education (CCE) of the University of Macau (UM) actively offers tailor-made high-end training programmes for several local enterprises and institutions. Among them, the Professional Diploma in Management Studies designed for Sands China Ltd commenced today.

The diploma programme is offered by the CCE in conjunction with the Executive Education Office and the Business Research and Training Center of the Faculty of Business Administration. It consists of 288 study hours and eight modules, including ‘Introduction to Business Management’, ‘Technology and Innovation’, and ‘Marketing Management’. The course content is practical and is tailor-made to meet the needs of Sands China staff. The curriculum of the programme has also been adjusted according to the learning ability and job nature of the participants, as well as the feedback from previous participants, reflecting well-developed industry-academia collaboration.

Ivy Kong, one of the participants, said that the diploma programme has opened the door for her to pursue knowledge. By offering lessons on practical skills and knowledge, such as risk management and market analysis, the programme gives the participants a deep understanding of the operation and management of large-scale integrated resorts, strengthens their teamwork and leadership skills, and broadens their horizons.

Fohn Chan, who also joined the course, said that the diploma programme covers topics such as leadership, strategy, finance, and marketing, enabling the participants to combine theories with the experience gained from the workplace, thereby enhancing their management skills and productivity. In addition, the programme offers the participants an opportunity to attend lessons with colleagues from other departments, which broadens their horizons and networks and inspires them to better cope with future challenges.