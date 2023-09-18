IFTM celebrates 28th anniversary

MACAU, September 18 - The Macao Institute for Tourism Studies (IFTM) celebrated its 28th anniversary on the 15th of this month. The celebration ceremony was held at the Mong-Ha campus, where leaders and supervisors, teaching staff, students, and alumni representatives of IFTM gathered to extend their wishes and blessings for the anniversary of the Institute.

Dr. Fanny Vong Chuk Kwan, President of IFTM expressed her gratitude to all members of IFTM for their dedication and efforts, which have laid a solid foundation for the development of IFTM over the past 28 years. The quality of education at the Institute achieved international recognition, thus boosting the global status of tourism education in Macao. In 2022, pursuant to the requirements of the Higher Education Quality Evaluation System, IFTM had invited the Quality Assurance Agency for Higher Education (QAA) of the United Kingdom to conduct an institutional review and successfully obtained the accreditation. As such, the Institute is qualified to offer its own programmes, which is conducive to the continuous enhancement of teaching content and accelerated development of postgraduate programmes.

Dr. Vong indicated that with a broader vision, a more innovative mindset and a higher standing point, the Institute will be committed to creating a top-notch teaching and research environment, as well as strive for a first-class education standard, so as to continue to cultivate professional leaders and elites for Macao, the country and even the global tourism service industry.

Throughout the past 28 years, IFTM has been adhering to its original mission of nurturing professionals for the tourism industry of Macao and has maintained its enthusiasm and vigour to make continuous progress. In recent years, IFTM has been actively engaged in external collaboration, not only in fostering talents with outstanding institutions in the Mainland and overseas, but also in expanding cooperation in tourism education and training in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area. She encouraged all members of the IFTM to continue fulfilling their duties and dedicating themselves to providing quality education, in order to cultivate industry professionals with international outlook and innovative capabilities for the benefit of the society.

The Institute has invited colleagues with the longest years of service in each department and new recruits, as well as freshmen and graduates-to-be, to join the ceremony. The purpose was to pass on the values and beliefs of pursuing excellence, and the pragmatic and innovative spirit, through the succession and efforts of generations of IFTM members. Through this, the Institute will continue to work hard to achieve excellent results.