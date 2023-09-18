Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Centre abolished

MACAU, September 18 - In light of the reduced severity and impact of the global novel coronavirus infection, the Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Centre will be abolished from today (18th September) in accordance with the Chief Executive’s Dispatch No. 156/2023.

The disbanded Centre was established on 21st January 2020 under the Chief Executive's Dispatch No. 23/2020. It worked directly under the Chief Executive and was responsible for planning, guiding, and coordinating the prevention, control and treatment of novel coronavirus infection across public and private entities. Although novel coronavirus infection is no longer classified as a public health emergency of international concern, it continues to present a significant challenge to human health. Hence, the Health Bureau and other relevant departments will continue to take prevention and control measures as appropriate based on the changes of the epidemic.

The following is the work adjustment following the abolishment of the Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Centre as of today (18th September):

The “Special Webpage Against Epidemics” will be renamed as “COVID-19 Webpage” and managed regularly by the Health Bureau. The number of COVID-19 infections will continue to be updated weekly, COVID-19 vaccination data to be updated monthly, and statistics on the enquiry hotline will cease to be published. The “COVID-19 Vaccine Information Page” will be managed regularly by the Health Bureau. The enquiry hotline (2870 0800) will be reverted to the Health Bureau’s Infectious Disease Hotline for answering questions related to infectious diseases, operated Monday to Thursday from 09:00 to 13:00, 14:30 to 17:45 and on Fridays from 09:00 to 13:00, 14:30 to 17:30. During non-service hours and public holidays, phone calls will be handled by a voice message system; voice messages left will be returned as soon as possible during regular office hours. The enquiry email (info.cdc@ssm.gov.mo) will be reverted to its original purpose for the Centre for Disease Prevention and Control of the Health Bureau to serve enquiries. The SMS enquiry service (6333 7492) and the online enquiries and assistance platform (https://www.ssm.gov.mo/covidq) will cease to operate. “Guaranteed Mask Supply for Macao Residents Scheme” will continue.

Aside from taking note of the above adjustment, members of the public are urged to keep up good personal and environmental hygiene, and to get vaccinated if not yet. For more updated information related to COVID-19, or enquiries related to infectious diseases, please visit the Health Bureau’s website (www.ssm.gov.mo) or call the Health Bureau’s Infectious Disease Hotline (2870 0800).