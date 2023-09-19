Visitor arrivals for August 2023

MACAU, September 19 - Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that visitor arrivals totalled 3,221,691 in August 2023, representing an upsurge of 872.2% year-on-year and a rise of 16.7% month-on-month. Same-day visitors (1,653,866) and overnight visitors (1,567,825) soared by 975.6% and 782.6% year-on-year respectively. Meanwhile, the average length of stay of visitors dropped by 1.6 days year-on-year to 1.2 days; the duration for overnight visitors (2.2 days) decreased by 3.2 days, while that for same-day visitors (0.3 day) went up by 0.1 day.

As regards source of visitors, number of visitors from mainland China jumped by 700.5% year-on-year to 2,322,580, with those travelling under the Individual Visit Scheme (1,341,623) surging by 979.7%. Visitors from the nine Pearl River Delta cities in the Greater Bay Area soared by 501.9% year-on-year to 1,110,651, of whom 21.8% came from Guangzhou (242,343) and 21.4% from Zhuhai (238,145). Besides, visitors from Hong Kong (711,684) and Taiwan (58,104) rocketed by 1,865.7% and 1,225.4% year-on-year respectively.

Analysed by checkpoint, number of visitor arrivals by land hiked by 695.1% year-on-year to 2,573,185 in August; among them, 47.5% arrived through the checkpoint of Border Gate (1,223,326), 30.7% came via the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge (791,055) and 15.6% via the Hengqin port (400,252). Meanwhile, visitor arrivals by sea and by air totalled 421,774 and 226,732 respectively.

In the first eight months of 2023, number of visitor arrivals expanded by 363.1% year-on-year to 17,627,112; overnight visitors (9,067,329) and same-day visitors (8,559,783) jumped by 519.1% and 265.5% respectively. The average length of stay of visitors stayed at 1.3 days; the average stay for overnight visitors (2.3 days) decreased by 1.0 day whereas that for same-day visitors (0.3 day) rose by 0.2 day.