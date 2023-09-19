Manchin, Kennedy Introduce Bipartisan Protecting Our Courts from Foreign Manipulation Act

September 18, 2023

Washington, DC – U.S. Senators Joe Manchin (D-WV) and John Kennedy (R-LA) introduced the bipartisan Protecting Our Courts from Foreign Manipulation Act of 2023 to stop foreign entities and governments from funding litigation in American courts.

“Foreign actors such as China and Russia use third-party litigation funding to support targeted lawsuits in the United States, undermining our economic and national security. This legislation would provide a commonsense strategy to protect our legal system by requiring greater transparency and accountability from third-party groups and preventing foreign governments and sovereign wealth funds from funding litigation. I urge Senators on both sides of the aisle to support this bipartisan bill to ensure that our federal courts are protected from foreign influence,” said Senator Manchin.

“Leaving our courts unprotected from foreign influence—such as from China—poses a major risk to U.S. national security. The Protecting Our Courts from Foreign Manipulation Act would put necessary safeguards in place to ensure that foreign nations, private equity funds and sovereign wealth funds linked to hostile governments are not tipping the scale in federal courtrooms,” said Senator Kennedy.

The Protecting Our Courts from Foreign Manipulation Act would:

Require disclosure from any foreign person or entity participating in civil litigation as a third-party litigation funder in U.S. federal courts.

Ban sovereign wealth funds and foreign governments from participating in litigation finance as a third-party litigation funder, either directly or indirectly.

Require the Department of Justice’s National Security Division to submit a report on foreign third-party litigation funding throughout the federal judiciary.

Representative Mike Johnson (R-LA) introduced companion legislation in the House of Representatives.

“The U.S. Chamber of Commerce applauds Sens. John Kennedy (R-LA) and Joe Manchin (D-WV), and Rep. Mike Johnson (R-LA) for introducing this landmark bill, and we urge Congress to quickly pass it to protect consumers, businesses, and U.S. national and economic security,” said Harold Kim, President of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Institute for Legal Reform.

The full text of the legislation is available here.