Packaging Testing Market Size & Share to Surpass $39.8 Billion by 2030 | Vantage Market Research

WASHINGTON, Sept. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per Vantage Market Research, the Global Packaging Testing Market is experiencing growth driven by increasing consumer demand for products with enhanced safety and longer shelf life. Additionally, a growing awareness among the public regarding the importance of eco-friendly packaging is contributing to this market expansion.



According to Vantage Market Research, the Global Packaging Testing Market is estimated to be valued at USD 39.8 Billion by 2030 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 12.8% from 2023 to 2030. The global Packaging Testing market grew to USD 15.2 Billion in 2022.

Packaging Testing plays a vital role in guaranteeing the safety of products for consumption and compliance with regulatory standards. This process examines the physical attributes of packaging materials, including strength, durability, and barrier properties. Additionally, it assesses the performance of packaging designs under various conditions, such as temperature and humidity, to ensure the utmost reliability and quality.

Key Highlights

By Testing Type, the Chemical segment is anticipated to mention the market’s fastest growth during the forecast period.

By Material Type, the Paper and Paperboard segment is expected to witness maximum market growth over the projected period.

By End-Use Industry, the Food and Beverage Sector is expected to lead the market during the projected period.

North America topped the market in 2022 with a revenue share of 40.3%.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to witness maximum market growth during the forecast period.



Before product shipment, Packaging Testing stands as a pivotal phase. It encompasses a variety of tests on packaging materials, including assessments for pressure loads, shocks, vibrations, knocks, and responses to changes in humidity or temperature. Numerous methods have been developed to assess packaging under these conditions. Furthermore, packaging assumes a critical role in safeguarding the quality and integrity of the product, a necessity driven by consumer demands for sourced or shipped products. Consequently, durability in packaging is imperative.

Top Companies in The Global Packaging Testing Market

Intertek Group PLC (UK)

Eurofins Scientific SE (Luxembourg)

SGS SA (Switzerland)

Bureau Veritas SA (France)

TUV SUD AG (Germany)

Campden BRI (UK)

IFP Institute for Product Quality GmbH (Germany)

DDL Inc. (Integreon Global) (U.S.)

Turner Packaging Limited (UK)

Nefab Group (Sweden)

Factors Affecting the Growth of the Packaging Testing Industry

Many variables may impact the development of the Packaging Testing sector. Some of these factors include:

Increasing safety regulations: Governments and regulatory bodies worldwide impose stricter packaging materials rules to ensure consumer safety. This has increased the demand for testing services to ensure compliance with these regulations.

Growing emphasis on sustainability: The rise in environmental concerns has led many companies to adopt more sustainable packaging materials. Testing is necessary to ensure that these materials are eco-friendly and meet the required quality standards.

Rising awareness about product quality and safety: Customers are paying more attention to the reliability and security of the things they purchase. Packaging Testing helps assure consumers that their products are safe and meet quality standards.

Increasing e-commerce industry: With the rapid growth of e-commerce, companies face challenges in packaging their products for safe transportation. Packaging Testing helps identify the best packaging materials and designs to ensure that products reach consumers intact.

Technological advancements: The Packaging Testing market benefits from technological advances, such as developing new testing methods and equipment. This enables more accurate and efficient testing, driving the market's growth.



Top Trends in the Global Packaging Testing Market

As consumer concerns over product safety and integrity increase, stricter packaging laws and standards have been implemented. This trend has led to the need for testing the barrier properties of packaging materials to ensure they protect the product from external factors such as moisture, oxygen, and light. For example, the food and pharmaceutical industries require packaging that can preserve the freshness and efficacy of products. Testing labs now offer services such as oxygen permeability testing, moisture vapor transmission rate testing, and light transmission testing to assess the performance of packaging materials in maintaining product quality and safety.

Recent Development of the Global Packaging Testing Market

July 2022: Eurofins Medical Device Testing launched a new Package Testing Lab. The new lab provides the clients with critical testing support for the protective properties of packaging and the durability of their labeling. Furthermore, the new Package Testing expansion at the Lancaster, PA campus is expected to enhance the company's Chemical Characterization, Sterility/Microbiology, and Biocompatibility service offerings to clients.

Market Drivers

Governmental authorities in various countries, including the United States, Japan, India, Germany, and South Korea, have instituted stringent guidelines where testing is a central procedure. Consequently, the paramount driver of the global market is the quality of packaging. Regulations enforced by organizations such as the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission and the Food Sanitation Law, among others, are instrumental in ensuring high-quality packaging within sectors such as pharmaceuticals, food & beverage, and transportation & logistics. Furthermore, Packaging Testing serves as a tool for identifying opportunities, including cost savings in packaging, the scalability and performance of packaging solutions, and more, thereby bolstering the global market.

Market Restraints

Medium-sized companies need help in sustaining their competitive foothold in the market. These challenges stem from the dynamic nature of testing regulations and technologies and the substantial financial burden of acquiring testing instruments. The heightened cost of these instruments directly translates into increased testing expenditures, thereby serving as an obstacle to the overall expansion of the global market.

Market Opportunities

The evolving landscape of pre-shipment testing presents a valuable market opportunity. This testing methodology replicates the potential hazards that packages may encounter during transportation, effectively mitigating the risk of damage. Recent advancements in tools and technologies for hazard detection and simulation have significantly enhanced precision. In addition, with the introduction of 23 packaging protection tests, the International Safe Transit Association (ISTA) has assumed a leading position in this area. These tests simulate various scenarios, including drops, compression, vibrations, and fluctuations in temperature and humidity, allowing for a comprehensive evaluation of how various packaging solutions safeguard different types of products. This presents a promising avenue for businesses seeking to optimize their packaging strategies and enhance the protection of their goods during transit.

Report Segmentation of the Global Packaging Testing Market

Testing Type Analysis

The chemical segment is anticipated to grow most during the forecast period. The expansion of the chemical segment within the Packaging Testing market can be attributed to several key factors. Firstly, chemical packaging plays a pivotal role in guaranteeing the safety and quality of diverse chemical products during their transportation and storage phases. Given the hazardous nature of many chemicals, inadequate packaging can pose substantial risks. As a result, the chemical sector exhibits a pronounced demand for Packaging Testing services, driven by the imperative to adhere to stringent regulatory standards and minimize potential hazards. Furthermore, the chemical industry is experiencing notable growth due to rising demand for chemicals across various end-use sectors, including automotive, construction, healthcare, and consumer goods. This burgeoning demand underscores the necessity for robust and dependable packaging solutions to shield chemicals from environmental factors like moisture, light, and temperature, which have the potential to impact their stability and performance significantly.

Material Type Analysis

The paper and paperboard segment is expected to witness the market's most significant growth during the forecast period. The development of the paper and paperboard segment in the Packaging Testing market has also been fueled by technological advancements. Testing techniques and tools have improved in sophistication and effectiveness, enabling quicker and more precise evaluation of packaging materials. For instance, digital testing equipment can measure paper and paperboard's physical and chemical properties with high precision, improving quality control and product performance.

End-User Industry Analysis

During the projection period, the food and beverage segment is anticipated to experience significant market expansion. Numerous factors, such as rising customer demand for safe and high-quality food goods, strict government rules surrounding packaging requirements, and the requirement for prolonged product shelf life, can contribute to this increase. Additionally, the market for package testing is expanding due to the demand for longer product shelf lives. Adequate packaging can significantly extend the shelf life of food and beverage products by protecting them from microbial growth, oxidation, and other factors that can lead to spoilage. Packaging Testing helps manufacturers determine the best packaging materials and designs to achieve maximum product shelf life.

Market Segmentation

By Testing Type

Physical

Chemical

Microbiological



By Material Type

Glass

Paper & Paperboard

Plastic

Metal

Other Material Types



By End-Use Industry

Food & Beverage

Agrochemicals

Pharmaceuticals

Personal Care

Other End-Use Industries



By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa



Scope of the Report:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2022 USD 15.2 Billion Revenue Forecast by 2030 USD 39.8 Billion CAGR 12.8% from 2023 to 2030 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 to 2030 Key Players Intertek Group PLC, Eurofins Scientific SE, SGS SA, Bureau Veritas SA, TUV SUD AG, Campden BRI, IFP Institute for Product Quality GmbH, DDL Inc. (Integreon Global), Turner Packaging Limited, Nefab Group Customization Options Customized purchase options are available to meet any research needs. Explore customized purchase options https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/packaging-testing-market-2288/customization-request

Regional Analysis

The Packaging Testing market in North America has experienced significant growth in 2022. Packaging Testing examines and evaluates packaging materials and products to ensure their quality, safety, and efficiency. This market has expanded due to various factors, including increasing consumer demand for quality packaging, stringent government regulations, rising environmental concerns, and advancements in testing technologies. Furthermore, environmental matters, such as plastic waste and sustainability, have also contributed to the growth of the Packaging Testing market in North America. Manufacturers are pressured to reduce their carbon footprint and adopt eco-friendly packaging materials and practices. Packaging Testing helps companies assess the environmental impact of their packaging, such as its recyclability, biodegradability, and overall sustainability. By completing tests like life cycle assessments and material composition analyses and demonstrating their commitment to sustainability, businesses may make educated judgments about the packaging they choose.

