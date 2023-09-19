Flash News: OKX Upgrades its Futures DCA (Martingale) Bot with TradingView Signals Integration

NASSAU, The Bahamas, Sept. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX, a leading crypto exchange and Web3 technology company, has issued updates for September 19, 2023.



OKX Upgrades its Futures DCA (Martingale) Bot with TradingView Signals Integration

OKX has integrated TradingView signals with its Futures DCA (Martingale) bot. This latest upgrade allows traders to execute trades faster by leveraging TradingView's customizable indicators and technical analysis. In addition, the upgrade enables traders to receive instant notifications and ensure they don't miss out on market movements and changes.

Dollar-cost averaging (DCA) is a popular asset management strategy, and involves splitting one-off positions at multiple price levels to get a better average entry price when the market moves against the initial trade, and exiting the trade when the Take Profit target has been met. OKX's Futures DCA (Martingale) bot enables users to automate a different averaging strategy known as the Martingale strategy. With this approach, the bot aims to buy more when the market reverses, ultimately achieving a better average entry price by averaging the cost. To learn more about OKX's Futures DCA (Martingale) bot, click here.

OKX also recently unveiled Signal Trading, a marketplace where users can access automated trading strategies based on technical analysis, or 'signals,' which indicate whether to buy or sell crypto. Signal Trading is integrated with TradingView, enabling signal providers and traders to create signals directly on the charting platform, as well as specify the desired action, instrument and other parameters associated with that particular trading signal.



