Correlate Energy Welcomes Johan Themaat as Vice President of Finance

BOISE, Idaho, Sept. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Correlate Energy Corp . (the “Company” or “Correlate”) (OTCQB: CIPI) a growth-oriented distributed energy company is pleased to announce the appointment of Johan Themaat as the Vice President of Finance, effective September 1st, 2023.



Johan brings to Correlate Energy a wealth of experience in leadership, strategy and finance across the broader energy industry. With a distinguished career spanning several prominent companies, including Mission Energy, NGL Energy Partners, and the Royal Bank of Scotland, Johan has demonstrated his expertise in leading teams through acquisitions, capital raises and project development ranging from $1M to over $250M. His extensive background across energy infrastructure aligns perfectly with Correlate's commitment to advancing sustainable energy solutions.

Johan has most recently led rapidly growing energy businesses in raising capital, developing projects, completing acquisitions, investor relations and upgrading their back offices. At NGL, he led the M&A efforts and supported the executive team leveraging his finance expertise. In his tenure as an investment banker at RBS and GulfStar Group, Johan orchestrated over $1B in project financings, capital raises, business sales, and advisory assignments for a diverse portfolio of businesses. His proficiency in financial planning, budgeting, and strategic implementation has consistently driven optimal results for public, private equity, and family-owned enterprises across various industries.

Furthermore, Johan's expertise extends to the seamless integration of acquisitions and the enhancement of operational efficiencies. He has spearheaded the implementation and customization of ERP systems, including NetSuite, G-Suite, and AWS, and played a pivotal role in the development of proprietary software, leveraging his background in engineering and software development.

Todd Michaels, CEO of Correlate Energy, expressed his warm welcome to Johan Themaat, stating, "We are thrilled to have Johan join the Correlate Energy team. His extensive experience and impressive track record in finance, combined with his deep knowledge of the energy industry, make him the ideal leader for our finance team. Johan's strategic acumen and commitment to clean and affordable energy will be invaluable assets as we continue to drive innovation in the renewable energy sector."

Johan Themaat's expertise in capital raising, financial performance reporting, continuous process improvement, and mergers & acquisitions will play a pivotal role in furthering Correlate Energy's mission of revolutionizing the energy landscape.

With a proven ability to motivate teams and streamline operations, Johan is poised to contribute significantly to Correlate's ongoing success. His proficiency in translating operational metrics into performance measures, monitoring revenue cycles, and conducting variance analysis will be instrumental in advancing the company's financial strategies.

Johan Themaat's appointment represents a significant milestone for Correlate Energy, and the company looks forward to the valuable contributions he will bring to the organization.

Correlate Energy Corp. (OTCQB: CIPI) is a publicly-traded company strategically positioned to capitalize on America’s unstoppable trend towards decentralized energy generation. The company employs a three-pronged strategy aimed at creating stockholder value from this multi-trillion-dollar trend. First, Correlate seeks to finance, develop, and profitably sell localized clean energy solutions and microgrids to industrial, commercial, and residential customers. Secondly, Correlate plans to retain ownership of some of these energy systems and thereby realize ongoing, reliable cash flow. Third, Correlate seeks to acquire proven renewable energy companies in order to exponentially grow earnings per share for investors. Correlate’s management and board consist of industry experts who, during their careers, have successfully financed, developed, and installed over two billion dollars of clean energy projects for their clients. To learn more go to: correlate.energy/investors

