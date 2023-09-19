Nanos Poll: Majority of Charities Require Immediate Digital Investment to Sustain Effective Operations

CanadaHelps extends its partnership with Mastercard Changeworks™ to advance the Charity Growth Academy and provide urgently needed digital skills training

Toronto, Sept. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CanadaHelps , the country's largest platform for donating and fundraising online, has published the results from a new survey highlighting how Canadian charities are embracing digital transformation. The survey, which was conducted by Nanos on behalf of CanadaHelps, provides an overview of the digital health of Canada’s charities at a time when inflation and the affordability crisis have resulted in an estimated 26% of Canadians expecting to turn to charities for essential services. Key findings from the survey reveal that more than half of charities (60%) agree or somewhat agree that they will soon find it harder to do what they do without better leveraging digital tools and technologies.





“Charities know that adopting digital tools, processes, and mindsets are critical for delivering greater impact, but most charities, particularly the smallest, still don’t have the skills, staff and financial resources to take full advantage of the opportunities digital can provide,” says Duke Chang, President and CEO of CanadaHelps. “It’s essential for funders, businesses, and generous Canadians to accept and understand how important it is for charities to invest in themselves, which includes digital investment, to build and sustain programs long term.”





Key Survey Findings

Close to half (46%) of charities report that using digital tools to their fullest capacity is not a high priority for their organization compared to other activities.

Insufficient funding is the reason why most charities (62%) have not invested in digital tools and technologies.

Nearly half (48%) of charities report that they don’t have the skills or knowledge to use digital tools to their fullest capacity.

“Given the demands of their day-to-day operations, digital adoption is repeatedly put on hold by charities. Although they understand the important role of digital tools in advancing their mission, for many, the barriers to adopting digital transformation seem insurmountable,” says Chang. “We believe that for charities to stay relevant and to achieve the benefits that digital transformation can deliver to advance their mission and impact, they need to focus on greater digital investment and receive greater support from external sources.”



CanadaHelps and Mastercard Changeworks™ Advance Efforts to Support Small Charities Through Digital Transformation

The release of new survey findings coincides with the launch of a self-serve digital transformation platform built by CanadaHelps, and program execution support provided by Mastercard Changeworks™, with funding from the Mastercard Impact Fund. Following a successful pilot, the Charity Growth Academy is now widely available to Canadian charities in open beta to help charities kick-start their digital transformation journey by completing a comprehensive online assessment in order to receive a free, customized action plan. Then, with the support provided by a rich library of training resources available on the site, they will move at their own pace through their action plan, step-by-step to embark on their digital transformation journey.

“The Charity Growth Academy is perfectly aligned with our mission at Mastercard Changeworks™ to support Canadian nonprofits — and the individuals and communities they serve — by helping them improve their technology and data capabilities,” says Jennifer M. Sloan, Senior Vice President, Public Policy and Stakeholder Engagement, Mastercard in Canada. “The pilot program solidifies the importance of nonprofits approaching and adopting digital transformation strategically while providing skilled support and resources. Mastercard Changeworks™ is proud to continue our partnership with CanadaHelps in the next phase of the program.”

CanadaHelps and The Charity Hub Partner to Advance Sector Education with Small Charities Master Class

Small Charities Week takes place in Canada this week to celebrate the country’s smallest charities and the big impact they are making. In support of this, CanadaHelps is rolling out a series of online classes led by industry experts to help charities advance their mission, including their digital skills. With the support of The Charity Hub, a liquidator for good, the Small Charities Master Class series provides small charity professionals and volunteers with free access to webinars each day this week to build practical skills and strategies to help their organizations thrive.





“We are pleased to partner with CanadaHelps to provide this free and accessible education series for Canadian charities to advance their knowledge on a wide range of topics such as fundraising, partnerships, digital transformation, and more,” says Dave Rolleston, founder and CEO of The Charity Hub. “Both The Charity Hub and CanadaHelps understand the unique challenges charities face and are deeply committed to providing opportunities like Small Charities Master Class to help the sector thrive.”





The topics covered in the Small Charities Master Class include fundraising, partnerships, digital transformation, and more. With more than 3,500 professionals registered to take part, the complimentary online sessions run throughout Small Charity Week, September 18th – 22nd, 2023. For more information, visit the CanadaHelps For Charities website .





