LDRA and Frontgrade Gaisler Collaborate to Enhance Software Development for Critical Systems

New partnership integrates LDRA’s software analysis and testing tools with Frontgrade Gaisler’s radiation-harden microprocessors, delivering a robust computing solution for high-reliability applications.

WIRRAL, UK, Sept. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WIRRAL, UK — Sept. 19, 2023—LDRA, a leading provider of software analysis and testing tools, and Frontgrade Gaisler, a world leader in embedded computer systems for harsh environments, today announced a new collaboration to advance software development for critical systems. The collaboration brings together LDRA's expertise in software analysis and testing with Frontgrade Gaisler's microprocessors to offer customers a solution that maximizes software reliability, safety and compliance.

Increasing capabilities in space require new processors, and Frontgrade Gaisler provides significant processing power in harsh environments. Frontgrade Gaisler's GR740, GR712RC and GR716 microprocessors, known for their radiation-hardened design and fault tolerance capabilities, offer a robust computing solution for space missions and other high-reliability applications. Additionally, Frontgrade Gaisler's tool chain is based on gcc, allowing developers to move from commercial microprocessors to radiation hardened processors with minimal rework. LDRA's software analysis and testing tools offer a comprehensive suite of capabilities, including static and dynamic analysis, requirements traceability, unit testing and code coverage analysis. In addition, the LDRA tool suite supports object code verification and worst case execution time analysis, along with its patented data and control coupling analysis.

The collaboration between LDRA and Frontgrade Gaisler offers customers in the space industry a range of valuable benefits. By integrating LDRA's software analysis and testing tools with Frontgrade Gaisler's radiation-hardened microprocessors, customers can streamline their software development processes, improve reliability and ensure compliance with industry standards including ECSS-E-40 and NASA NPR 7150.2. This integrated solution reduces development time and effort, enhances software quality, and reduces the risk of system failures. Additionally, LDRA's tools enable early detection and resolution of software defects, leading to cost reductions and increased confidence in software performance.

Notably, Frontgrade Gaisler's TSIM3 instruction level simulator has already been integrated with the LDRA tool suite. As TSIM3 can accurately simulate Frontgrade Gaisler’s microprocessors, the integration allows developers to test their software before the availability of real flight hardware, ensuring thorough validation and reducing risks associated with in-flight issues.

"Through this collaboration, Frontgrade Gaisler and LDRA combine their strengths to offer a unified solution that addresses the critical needs of our customers," said Daniel Hellström, Software Section Head at Frontgrade Gaisler. "The integration of LDRA's tools with our processors empowers our customers to achieve the highest levels of reliability, safety and compliance in their software development."

“Collaborating with Frontgrade Gaisler enables us to deliver an even more comprehensive solution for software analysis and testing in critical systems," said Ian Hennell, Operations Director, LDRA. “With the integration of the LDRA tool suite and the TSIM3 simulator, developers can automate software lifecycle compliance tasks and produce well-constructed, documented and tested software—all with the benefit of significant time, cost and operational savings.”

The collaboration between LDRA and Frontgrade Gaisler represents a shared commitment to continuous innovation and delivering top-quality solutions. Through product enhancements as well as research and development efforts, both companies will continue to meet the evolving needs of customers in space systems development.

# # #



About LDRA

For more than 45 years, LDRA has developed and driven the market for software that automates code analysis and software testing for safety-, mission-, security-, and business-critical markets. Working with clients to achieve early error identification and elimination and full compliance with industry standards, LDRA traces requirements through static and dynamic analysis to unit testing and verification for a wide variety of hardware and software platforms. Boasting a worldwide presence, LDRA has headquarters in the United Kingdom, United States, Germany, and India coupled with an extensive distributor network. For more information on the LDRA tool suite, please visit www.ldra.com.

About Frontgrade Gaisler

Frontgrade Gaisler is a renowned provider of radiation-hardened microprocessors and IP cores for critical applications, particularly in the space industry. Their processors are known for their reliability, fault tolerance, and radiation tolerance, making them ideal for any space missions or other high-reliability applications. For more information, visit http://www.gaisler.com.

Readers may direct questions to:

Mark James

Email: mark.james@ldra.com

Mark James LDRA mark.james@ldra.com