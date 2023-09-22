Thermal Printing Market estimated to reach US$ 46 billion by 2028 driven by rising technological advancements
The thermal printing market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.19% over the forecast period to reach a market size of US$45.967 billion in 2028.
The thermal printing market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.19% over the forecast period to reach a market size of US$45.967 billion in 2028, from US$32.263 billion in 2021.”NOIDA, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, September 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the thermal printing market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.19% between 2023 and 2028 to reach US$45.967 billion by 2028.
The prime factors propelling the thermal printing market growth are the increasing adoption of barcode and label printing in various industries, the demand for cost-effective and efficient printing solutions, the growing e-commerce and logistics sectors, the need for high-speed and durable printing technology, and advancements in thermal printing technology that offer improved print quality and reliability.
Thermal printing is a digital printing technology that utilizes heat to create images or text on various media, such as paper, labels, or receipts. It involves the selective application of heat to thermally sensitive paper, which causes the paper to change color and produce the desired content. Thermal printing is known for its speed, durability, and suitability for applications like barcode labels, shipping labels, receipts, and ID cards due to its simplicity and cost-effectiveness.
The market is witnessing multiple collaborations and technological advancements, for instance in June 2023 Toshiba introduced the Duplex Linerless Thermal Printer (DL1024), a game-changing device that prints on both sides of labels without liner material, reducing costs by up to 40%. It boosts efficiency with a 3,000-label roll capacity and a speed of 24 labels per minute. The near-edge printhead design ensures crisp labeling, while the 10.1-inch touchscreen enhances the user experience.
Based on type, the thermal printing market is divided into direct thermal printing and thermal transfer printing. The direct thermal printing segment is experiencing major growth in the thermal printing market. This growth is driven by its simplicity and cost-effectiveness, making it the preferred choice for applications like barcode labels, shipping labels, and receipts. Direct thermal printing eliminates the need for ink or ribbons, reducing operational costs and maintenance. Additionally, its suitability for short-term, high-speed printing requirements, such as in the logistics and retail sectors, further fuels its growth as businesses seek efficient and budget-friendly printing solutions.
Based on application, the thermal printing market is divided into barcode labels, labeling, kiosks, and others. The barcode labels segment is experiencing significant growth in the thermal printing market due to the increasing demand for efficient tracking and inventory management across various industries, including retail, logistics, and healthcare. Barcode labels are essential for real-time data capture, accuracy, and inventory optimization. With the rise of e-commerce and the need for streamlined supply chains, businesses are increasingly adopting barcode labeling solutions, driving the growth of this segment.
Based on End-User, the thermal printing market is divided into retail, transportation, manufacturing, healthcare, government, security, and others. The healthcare sector is experiencing substantial growth in the thermal printing market due to the increasing adoption of thermal printers for applications like patient identification wristbands, prescription labels, and medical record labeling. Thermal printing ensures the durability and accuracy of crucial healthcare documentation, which is paramount in healthcare settings. Additionally, the demand for efficient and error-free labeling solutions to enhance patient safety and streamline hospital workflows has driven the growth of thermal printing in the healthcare industry.
Geographically, North America has claimed a significant share of the thermal printing market due to several key factors. The region's strong presence is driven by the high adoption of thermal printing technology across various industries, including retail, logistics, and healthcare. North American businesses prioritize cost-effective and efficient printing solutions, making thermal printing an attractive choice. Moreover, stringent labeling and tracking requirements, as well as a mature e-commerce sector, have propelled the demand for thermal printers.
As a part of the report, the major players operating in the thermal printing market that have been covered include Axiohm (Part of the TXCOM Group), Bixolon Co., Ltd., TSC Auto ID Technology Co., Ltd., Zebra Technologies Corporation, Honeywell International Inc, HP Development Company L.P, Seiko Instruments GmbH, SATO Holdings Corporation, Citizen Systems Europe GmbH, and Toshiba Corporation among other significant market players.
The market analytics report segments the thermal printing market as follows:
• BY TYPE
o Direct Thermal Printing
o Thermal Transfer Printing
• BY APPLICATION
o Barcode Labels
o Labeling
o Kiosks
o Others
• BY END-USER INDUSTRY
o Retail
o Transportation
o Manufacturing
o Healthcare
o Government
o Security
o Others
• BY GEOGRAPHY
o North America
• United States
• Canada
• Mexico
o South America
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Others
o Europe
• United Kingdom
• Germany
• France
• Spain
• Others
o Middle East and Africa
• Saudi Arabia
• UAE
• Israel
• Others
o Asia Pacific
• Japan
• China
• India
• South Korea
• Indonesia
• Thailand
• Others
Companies Profiled:
• Axiohm (Part of the TXCOM Group)
• Bixolon Co., Ltd.
• TSC Auto ID Technology Co., Ltd.
• Zebra Technologies Corporation
• Honeywell International Inc
• HP Development Company L.P
• Seiko Instruments GmbH
• SATO Holdings Corporation
• Citizen Systems Europe GmbH
• Toshiba Corporation
