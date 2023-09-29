Spice Up the Globe: Chef Harpal Singh Sokhi's Karigari Prepares for International Expansion and 10 Indian Openings
"We're excited to launch a massive expansion project and introduce more people to the mouthwatering flavors of Indian cuisine. By 2024, Karigari hopes to have a presence in Dubai and London.”NEW DELHI, INDIA, September 29, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The famous culinary company Karigari, run by Chef Harpal Singh Sokhi, is happy to announce its plans for significant expansion, which include the opening of 10 new outlets throughout several Indian cities. By 2024, the company would like to have a presence in Dubai and London, serving the extremely popular, globally inspired Indian cuisine. This would complement the brand's outstanding development trajectory.
— Founders Yogesh Sharma and Manish Sharma
The decision to construct 10 fresh outlets in various Indian cities demonstrates Karigari's commitment to bringing the rich and diverse flavors of Indian food to a wider audience. Chef Harpal Singh Sokhi aspires to provide a wonderful dining experience through these new businesses while preserving the best aspects of traditional Indian culinary techniques along with contemporary tastes.
In addition to domestic growth, Karigari has concentrated on global expansion. By 2024, the firm wants to grow in Dubai and London, two well-known hubs for culinary and ethnic experiences. Chef Harpal Singh Sokhi aspires to dazzle international food lovers by displaying the genuine essence of Indian cuisine on a global platform via the complex tapestry of tastes and aromas that characterize Karigari.
For this ambitious expansion target, Karigari has set aside a 30CR investment. With this substantial influx of funds, it will be simpler to expand while ensuring that each new site keeps the brand's commitment to originality, quality, and authenticity. The expansion of Karigari will increase employment possibilities and strengthen the local economies of the regions in which it operates, with a focus on providing exceptional dining experiences.
Karigari's success demonstrates how well-liked Chef Harpal Singh Sokhi's culinary abilities and dedication to preserving Indian food are. By expanding its footprint in India and going international, Karigari is ready to appeal to a larger audience's taste buds. This would make it possible for it to introduce clients all around the world to the warmth and flavors of Indian hospitality.
