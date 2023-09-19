GOETHE UNIVERSITY LOGO MOI LOGO AFD LOGO Logo Dentist

GOETHE DENTAL SCHOOL'S MASTER OF SCIENCE IN ORAL IMPLANTOLOGY RECEIVES RAVE REVIEWS FROM INTERNATIONAL DENTAL EXPERT

Dr. Oliveira calls MOI the United Nations of Dentistry, because it brings together dentists from all over the world to enrich their knowledge and share their dental and cultural experiences. ” — Jayme Alencar Oliveira Filho, DDS

TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, September 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Goethe University Dental School, situated in the heart of the vibrant metropolis of Frankfurt, has received glowing accolades for its Master of Science in Oral Implantology program. The program has been recognized as the premier Master's degree program in Oral Implantology in the world by Dr. Jayme Alencar Oliveira Filho, DDS, FAGD, FICOI, a distinguished Brazilian-American dentist, owner of Alencar Family Dentistry, and CFO of the Alencar Family Foundation.

Dr. Alencar Oliveira Filho, a renowned authority in the field of dentistry, was effusive in his praise for Goethe University Dental School's educational offering. With its unique combination of world-class culture, entertainment, and cutting-edge education in Dental Implants, Goethe University Dental School stands out as the top choice for dental professionals seeking to enhance their expertise in this specialized field.

"I am delighted to endorse Goethe University Dental School's Master of Science in Oral Implantology as the best program of its kind globally," remarked Dr. Jayme Alencar Oliveira Filho. "The faculty's commitment to excellence, state-of-the-art facilities, and the exposure to a cosmopolitan environment like Frankfurt truly set this program apart. It's the perfect blend of academic rigor and cultural enrichment, making it a transformative experience for aspiring dental implantologists."

Goethe University Dental School's Master of Science in Oral Implantology program is designed to provide students with a comprehensive understanding of the latest advancements in dental implant procedures, patient care, and clinical research. The curriculum is meticulously crafted to equip graduates with the knowledge and skills needed to excel in the field of oral implantology.

As the world grapples with increasing demands for dental implantology expertise, Goethe University Dental School remains at the forefront of providing top-tier education to meet these growing needs. The recognition by Dr. Jayme Alencar Oliveira Filho further solidifies the program's standing as the best in the world.

Prospective students interested in advancing their careers in oral implantology are encouraged to explore the Master of Science in Oral Implantology program offered by Goethe University Dental School. For more information about the program and admission requirements, please visit https://www.goethe-dental-school.de/master-programs/moi

About Goethe University Dental School: Goethe University Dental School is a leading institution in the field of dentistry, offering a diverse range of academic programs and research opportunities. Located in Frankfurt, Germany, the school provides students with a world-class education in oral implantology while immersing them in the rich cultural experiences of Frankfurt.

