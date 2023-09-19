Top 10 Most Visited Mosques in Turkey - According to Visited App

Travel App Visited Compiles Users’ Data to Determine the Most Visited Mosques

TORONTO, Sept. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The list of top 10 most visited Mosques in Turkey, is published by Arriving In High Heels Corporation the company behind the travel app, Visited. The list is based on over 1.8 million international travellers, and is self-reported.



Visited is a popular travel planning app that allows users to check off places they’ve been, browse top travel destinations, discover new places, get custom travel maps, and more. The app is available in over 30 languages including Turkish.

Turkey which is 12th most popular country to visit. Visitors from all over the world come for ancient sites including Istanbul’s Basilica Cistern, Ephesus and Cappadocia all of which fall in the top 20 of the most visited ancient sites. Istanbul is also popular with visitors travelling by cruise ships. Shopping, beaches, and hot springs are also reasons why travellers choose Turkey.

Turkish mosques make up 5 out of 10 most visited mosques in the world. The top 10 most visited mosques in Turkey include:

Hagia Sophia Mosque The Blue Mosque Suleymaniye Mosque Eyup Sultan Mosque The New Mosque Ortakoy Mosque Fatih Mosque Selimiye Mosque Kocatepe Mosque Bursa Grand Mosque

Visited app allows users to map their travels by country, region or city. Users can discover new places by swiping hundreds of inspiration travel photos, which they can then add to ‘been’ or ‘want’ lists. Travel lists a feature which lets users choose destinations that they have visited or wish to visit by category. Since there are over 150 different travel lists, there are no shortage of places and interests for users to choose from. The itinerary feature lets users rank countries based on the number of places and experiences they want to have. Making it the ideal travel planning app.

